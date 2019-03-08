Search

Permanent chief executive appointed at hospital

PUBLISHED: 10:27 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:59 04 September 2019

Caroline Shaw has been appointed as the new chief executive of the QEH. Photo: QEH

Caroline Shaw has been appointed as the new chief executive of the QEH. Photo: QEH

QEH

Caroline Shaw has been appointed as the permanent chief executive of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

Ms Shaw had been in the role on an interim basis since January 2019.

QEH trust chairman, Professor Steve Barnett said: "Caroline's permanent appointment is great news for patients, our staff, and the Norfolk and Waveney Health System. I am delighted that we have attracted someone of Caroline's calibre to the trust, and I have every confidence that she will build on the positive changes she has been leading over the last eight months to turnaround this organisation."

Ms Shaw said: "I am absolutely delighted to be joining The QEH on a permanent basis. Whilst I recognise the challenges that still lie ahead for the Trust following our recent CQC inspection report, I have been blown way in my first eight months by our fantastic staff and the commitment and determination they have shown to do better for the patients and the local communities we serve."

