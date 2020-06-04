Search

Advanced search

Two further coronavirus-related deaths at Norfolk hospital

PUBLISHED: 14:54 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:11 04 June 2020

The A&E department at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Photo: The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

The A&E department at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Photo: The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

A further two patients have died of coronavirus at a Norfolk hospital.

The deaths occurred at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King’s Lynn, on May 29 and May 30, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to 145.

Caroline Shaw, Chief Executive for The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn, confirmed two men, one in his 70s and another in his 80s, had died after testing positive for coronavirus.

For the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital it is fourth consecutive day no new deaths have been reported.

Figures show that the last reported death at the NNUH was a week ago on May 28.

The James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, also reported no new deaths on Thursday.

The newest fatalities brings the number of people to have died from coronavirus in Norfolk hospitals to 381.

In East Suffolk and North Essex 335 people have died since the start of the pandemic. At the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds there have been two new coronavirus related deaths, bringing the number of deaths to 75.

NHS England has confirmed a further 115 people have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 27,159.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cars banned from town centre streets as shops reopen

Blyburgate, Beccles. Picture: Nick Butcher

Eleven more McDonald’s restaurants open in Norfolk and Waveney

The McDonald's near Norwich Airport has now reopened for drive-through. Picture: Archant

New Greggs store to be unveiled on retail park

A general view of the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘Under-50s will flock to it’: Go-ahead for McDonald’s and Starbucks

West Norfolk Council approved plans to build a McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of Downham Market. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Council firm which lost millions set to get £21m loan to prevent collapse

A council is set to loan up to £21m to its own housing company - which lost £6m of public cash - to prevent it going into liquidation. Photo: Archant

Two further coronavirus-related deaths at Norfolk hospital

The A&E department at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Photo: The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

New Greggs store to be unveiled on retail park

A general view of the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Eleven more McDonald’s restaurants open in Norfolk and Waveney

The McDonald's near Norwich Airport has now reopened for drive-through. Picture: Archant

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24