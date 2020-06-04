Two further coronavirus-related deaths at Norfolk hospital

The A&E department at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Photo: The Queen Elizabeth Hospital The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

A further two patients have died of coronavirus at a Norfolk hospital.

The deaths occurred at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King’s Lynn, on May 29 and May 30, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to 145.

Caroline Shaw, Chief Executive for The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn, confirmed two men, one in his 70s and another in his 80s, had died after testing positive for coronavirus.

For the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital it is fourth consecutive day no new deaths have been reported.

Figures show that the last reported death at the NNUH was a week ago on May 28.

The James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, also reported no new deaths on Thursday.

The newest fatalities brings the number of people to have died from coronavirus in Norfolk hospitals to 381.

In East Suffolk and North Essex 335 people have died since the start of the pandemic. At the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds there have been two new coronavirus related deaths, bringing the number of deaths to 75.

NHS England has confirmed a further 115 people have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 27,159.