Search

Advanced search

Food trollies sent round as nurses 'too busy' to stop and eat

PUBLISHED: 15:52 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:52 08 January 2020

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has seen increase in waits and deployed a refreshment trolley to ensure staff eat and drink. Photo: Ian Burt

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has seen increase in waits and deployed a refreshment trolley to ensure staff eat and drink. Photo: Ian Burt

Archant

A Norfolk hospital has resorted to sending round a refreshment trolley to ensure staff are eating and drinking following "unprecedented" demand for emergency services.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has tweeted its response to pressure facing staff during the winter period. Picture: TwitterQueen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has tweeted its response to pressure facing staff during the winter period. Picture: Twitter

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn said it was seeing heightened waiting times during the winter period and said it was likely to last throughout winter.

Operations have been postponed and patients have waited on average four hours 53 minutes to be seen in the emergency department in recent days.

On Twitter, the hospital has responded to tweets saying staff had gone without breaks.

The hospital wrote: "It's been a challenging few weeks for TeamQEH. We agree that it's unacceptable for staff to go without breaks. We encourage all of our staff to have regular breaks during shifts so they can eat and stay hydrated. We're sorry you couldn't today and will reiterate this message."

Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has tweeted its response to pressure facing staff during the winter period. Picture: TwitterQueen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has tweeted its response to pressure facing staff during the winter period. Picture: Twitter

Another tweet said: "Your wellbeing is really important - and even more so during pressured times. Refreshment trollies are delivering food to staff during the day to keep you well hydrated."

Since Saturday, 587 patients have been seen in the emergency department.

You may also want to watch:

Caroline Shaw, the hospital's chief executive, apologised on Twitter to patients who had experienced "unacceptably long waits".

Denise Smith, chief operating officer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Photo: Queen Elizabeth HospitalDenise Smith, chief operating officer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Photo: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

A hospital spokesman said patient safety was their priority and they were supporting staff to ensure they were providing a safe service to patients.

The spokesman added: "Staff wellbeing is paramount, and it is important that staff are supported, particularly in periods of heightened activity. It is important that we provide them with what they need."

Freelance staff and agency workers have been brought in due to higher levels of staff sickness and additional beds have been opened, which has driven a need for more nursing and medical staff.

Denise Smith, chief operating officer for the hospital, said: "Demand on our emergency services has been extremely high over the last week. We apologise to patients and their families who have experienced unacceptably long waits and to those patients whose planned operations we have regrettably postponed.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has tweeted its response to pressure facing staff during the winter period. Picture: TwitterQueen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has tweeted its response to pressure facing staff during the winter period. Picture: Twitter

"Thank you to our staff and to our system partners for going above and beyond, recognising they are working in challenging circumstances."

Most Read

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Police crack down on ‘appalling’ parking near school

Three Mile Lane, in Costessey where residents have complained about inconsiderate parking around school pick up and drop off times. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk duo set for stardom on Couples Come Dine With Me

Debbie and Chris King from Bradwell have tested their culinary credentials by appearing on Channel 4's Couples Come Dine With Me Picture: Debbie King

All cyclists fined for riding on pavements in Norfolk in a year caught in one town

A total of 23 cyclists have been fined £50 for riding on the pavement in Norfolk over the last three years, 16 of which were in Watton. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Headteacher banned for ignoring child neglect complaints

Alexander Bowles was headteacher at Great Hockham Primary School near Thetford. Photo: Google Streetview

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Dennis Srbeny returns to SC Paderborn on a permanent deal

Dennis Srbeny has left Norwich City to re-join SC Paderborn on a permanent basis. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Police crack down on ‘appalling’ parking near school

Three Mile Lane, in Costessey where residents have complained about inconsiderate parking around school pick up and drop off times. Picture: Google Maps

Brave soldier killed in Afghanistan to be remembered at memorial rugby match

Newmarket Rugby Club is holding a memorial match in honour of former player Private Robert Hayes, who was killed while serving in Afghanistan. Picture: MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

15 family shows coming to Norwich in 2020

Holes, Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever and The Tiger who Came to Tea are just some of the family theatre shows heading to Norwich in 2020 Credit: L-R Manuel Harlan, Dan Tsantilis and supplied by Norwich Playhouse
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists