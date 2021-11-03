News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

'Inadequate' hospital 'applauded' for improvements made

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 6:30 AM November 3, 2021
Caroline Shaw, the new Queen Elizabeth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust chief executive. Picture: DENIS

Caroline Shaw, chief executive of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Conditions placed on King’s Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) have been lifted.

The CQC rated the hospital trust ‘inadequate’ - its lowest rating - in a 2018 inspection, and this rating was retained in inspections in 2019 and 2020

Now, three of the seven ‘section 31’ conditions placed on the trust have been lifted, after improvements were made to the hospital’s maternity & midwifery services, diagnostic imaging service and emergency department.

League of Friends shop at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn reopens

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, west Norfolk. - Credit: QEH

Chief executive Caroline Shaw said in a Tuesday meeting of the trust’s board of directors that the condition-lifting marked “a really important development” in the trust’s journey of improvement.

She added: “I actually spoke to our regional CQC person in the last week and she said it’s unheard of that conditions are lifted so well and so thoughtfully, through a precedent of a pandemic, and she applauded us on the work that we’re doing at the trust.”

In a report published ahead of the meeting, Ms Shaw wrote: “We are confident that when our CQC colleagues visit QEH, which we now expect will be before Christmas, the remaining four Section 31 conditions will also be lifted.”

Queen Elizabeth Hospital
King's Lynn News
West Norfolk News

