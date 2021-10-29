News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Hospital awards ceremony cancelled to 'keep patients safe'

Sarah Hussain

Published: 4:00 PM October 29, 2021
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has announced its awards ceremony has been cancelled in order to 'keep people safe.'

The Team QEH Awards, which recognises the work of staff at the King's Lynn hospital, was due to be held at Knight's Hill on November 18. 

But in a statement to staff, chairman Steve Barnett and chief executive Caroline Shaw, said the ceremony will no longer be going ahead and would now instead be shared in a short video celebrating the winners on social media.

They said: "This was not an easy decision to make, but one that we’re confident is the right decision to ensure that we continue to keep our patients, their families and each other safe as Covid-19 numbers and admissions to our hospital rise again. 

"While it’s a real shame that we won’t be able to celebrate with our finalists and winners in person, our Staff Engagement Team are busy planning how we can still celebrate each and every one of our amazing award winners."

They shared 32 inpatients at the hospital currently have Covid-19, including two patients in ITU.

