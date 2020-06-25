Search

Emergency hospital unit shortlisted for three awards

PUBLISHED: 07:33 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:33 25 June 2020

Gemma Critterden, Linda Purdy and Debra Longmuir from the QEH same day emergency care unit. Picture: QEH

The work of a Norfolk hospital unit has been shortlisted for three government awards.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s same day emergency care (SDEC) was launched three years ago to help reduce the pressure on the emergency department.

It operates 18 hours a day and sees on average 60 people and is now among the contenders for the GPA’s smarter working awards for efficiency in the property portfolio, best use of a solution and the special recognition categories.

Caroline Shaw, chief executive of the QEH, said: “Despite that the unit has only being open for a short time, the importance of this service is clear to see.

“Patients who use this service are often discharged quickly without a prolonged stay in hospital.

“We can’t wait to see how the team do at the ceremony at the end of the year and we are excited to see what’s in store for future developments of the unit.”

