Patients now allowed two visitors at a time at west Norfolk hospital

Visiting restrictions have been further relaxed at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn - Credit: QEH

Visiting restrictions have been further eased at one of the region's main acute hospitals.

Following fresh government guidance the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn has announced that from Monday, June 13, patients will be allowed to welcome two visitors at a time for the first time since before pandemic began.

The relaxed restrictions also mean that visitors can come at any time between 2pm and 8pm daily, without booking ahead.

However it is still recommended to contact wards in advance.

Some rules will still remain in place to keep people safe from Covid-19.

Visitors will still be required to wear masks while on wards and in any other area where they come into contact with patients.

They are also asked to carry on wearing masks elsewhere on site, wash their hands on arrival and exit and are encouraged to take lateral flow tests before visiting.

Alice Webster, chief nurse at the QEH, said: "We know how important visiting is for our patients so it's fantastic news that we are able to further relax our restrictions."