One in six staff at a Norfolk hospital have not been vaccinated

Bosses at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn are looking to encourage more staff to get a Covid vaccine after revealing one in six have not been jabbed.

A meeting held by the board of directors at the QEH on Tuesday, June 1 raised it as a matter for the trust to better understand and to see what the resistance was.

Alan Brown, who raised the matter, said: "One in six of our staff have not had any vaccination. It strikes me that we need to be having a plan to get at these people.

"One in six is quite high."

Chief operating officer Denise Smith said: "The current data is that we are 88pc for staff first dose vaccinations complete. I think that's a slight improvement to what we have seen previously.

"This does remain a personal choice, as it is with flu vaccinations."

Deputy medical director Govindan Raghuraman said the clinical effectiveness of some of the vaccines was being "challenged", which was acting as deterrent to some groups.