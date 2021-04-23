Hospital staff take to the sky to raise funds for new bereavement suite

Published: 4:13 PM April 23, 2021

Staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital took part in a skydive to raise funds for a maternity bereavement suite.

After being re-arranged three times due to Covid-19 restrictions, staff at the King's Lynn hospital were due to take on the skydive in Chatteris in Cambridgeshire on Wednesday, April 21, but weather conditions put it on hold.

Ann Deane, HIS Manager getting ready to go. - Credit: QEH

Some staff instead took to the sky on Thursday and other colleagues will be taking the plunge on Monday, May 3.

They aim to raise £20,000 for the cause, so far more than £14,000 has been raised on the QEH skydiver's JustGiving page.

Maryann Pearman of the trust's rehab services. - Credit: QEH

The QEH maternity bereavement suite, which was named The Butterfly Suite by the public, is planned to open in Autumn this year.

It will provide a dedicated place for families from the local community who lose their babies during, or shortly after birth, and "give them the opportunity to create precious memories."

The space will be a self-contained area away from the labour ward, which includes a living area, kitchenette, bedroom, nursery and en-suite.

Staff across the trust make up the skydiving team and those first to take the leap on Thursday hope their efforts will help the cause.

Rhi after landing. - Credit: QEH

Sally Nederpel, staff engagement and events officer said: “I never thought I would have the confidence to do a skydive, but knowing how much this maternity bereavement suite will benefit our patients was all the push I needed to put my fears to one side.

"I’m so glad I did it, it was the most amazing experience and I’d do it again in a heartbeat. Having my colleagues there to cheer me on made it even better."

Maryann Pearman, assistant practitioner in the rapid assessment and frailty team, said: “The skydive was the most amazing experience I have ever done. It was so worth the nervousness for such a great cause.”

Debbie Castellan, Senior Clinical Coder, in the air in her NHS rainbow parachute. - Credit: QEH

Ann Deane, hospital information services manager, said: “It was a really amazing and hair raising experience. A group of individuals testing their courage for a great cause, doing a fabulous job raising money for the QEH maternity bereavement suite.”

To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/qeh-skydivers