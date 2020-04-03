Search

Advanced search

Hospital signs first coronavirus patient on to treatment trial

PUBLISHED: 13:46 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:08 03 April 2020

The research and development team at QEH. Picture: QEH

The research and development team at QEH. Picture: QEH

Archant

A second Norfolk hospital has begun enrolling patients onto a research trail looking into potential treatments against coronavirus.

Dr Mohamed Elsaadany recruited the first patient at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: QEHDr Mohamed Elsaadany recruited the first patient at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: QEH

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn announced it has signed up its first patient, who is currently receiving treatment for the virus, to the RECOVERY trial.

The Norfolk and Norwich Hospital announced on Thursday it was also supporting the trial, which is being led by researchers in Oxford.

So far at the QEH, 71 patients have tested positive for COVID-19, 15 of these have been discharged and 12 patients have confirmed to have died.

Read more: Norfolk patients begin enrolling on coronavirus treatment trials

Dr Antonia Hardcastle, research lead at the QEH, said: “This is a really important trial, and I am glad we are in the position to offer these novel therapies to our patients in West Norfolk.”

RECOVERY is one of a growing number of trials being set up with the support of the National Institute for Health Research to help find treatments for COVID-19.

Read more: Six more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk as UK reaches new record for testing

The RECOVERY trial will look at treating patients with hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, or lopinavir/ritonavir, which is normally used to treat HIV, or the steroid dexamethasone, which is used in a wide range of conditions to reduce inflammation. The research study is open to all adults who are hospitalised with confirmed COVID-19.

Most people infected with the COVID-19 virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness. However, older people, and those with underlying medical conditions are more likely to develop serious illness as a result of the virus, which has no specific vaccines or treatments.

Zoe Coton, Research Nurse, said: “On behalf of the team, we would like to thank everyone for their support in setting up and recruiting our first patient to this ground-breaking trial.”

Keep up to date with the latest information by joining our Norfolk Coronavirus Facebook group

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Generous landlady surprises tenant with rent holiday in support of working generation

Sally Jacob and her tenant Charlotte Howes, right Pictures: Submitted

Six more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk as UK reaches new record for testing

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Full-time residential use of Norfolk caravan and chalet park approved

Alder Country Park in North Walsham. Picture: Google Maps

See inside this ‘upside down’ coastal home with stunning views for sale for £1.5m

This substantial five-bedroom family home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton is on the market for £1.5m. Picture: Brown & Co

Norwich teenager stranded in Fiji with expired visa during coronavirus

Emily Rash said she was in Fiji with an expired visa, and was unsure of her next steps. Picture: Emily Rash

Most Read

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard seal off South Quay in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hospital signs first coronavirus patient on to treatment trial

The research and development team at QEH. Picture: QEH

Norfolk boss fears firms will go bust due to bank delays

Richard Pratt, who owns Crystal House in Norwich as well as an engineering firm in North Walsham. Pic: Archant library

Armed police arrest man who was pointing BB gun at sea near pier

Picture of gun received after man arresred following incident near Claremont Pier in Lowestoft. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Man in 60s arrested following police pursuit of Jaguar

A man in his 60s from Eye was arrested after the driver of a Jaguar XF failed to stop for police. Picture: Archant

Revealed: More than 35,000 key coronavirus workers in the county do not earn a living wage

At least 35,000 key workers in Norfolk and Waveney, those considered critical to handling the coronavirus crisis, are not earning a living wage. Photo: Lynne Cameron / PA
Drive 24