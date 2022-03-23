News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

MP says hospital rebuild would be 'fitting tribute' to mark Queen's jubilee

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 5:23 PM March 23, 2022
North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker questioned the prime minister over the Sue Gray report. 

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker says rebuilding the QEH would be the ideal way to mark the Queen's platinum jubilee - Credit: Parliament TV

A Norfolk MP has told ministers that rebuilding the Queen Elizabeth Hospital would be "a fitting tribute" to mark the monarch's platinum jubilee year.

In a debate about the crumbling King's Lynn hospital's future, at Westminster Hall, three Norfolk MPs urged ministers to give their backing to the bid to rebuild the site - which is currently held up by 470 props.

The hospital trust is anxiously waiting to learn whether it will be one of eight to be granted funding for a full rebuild, having submitted expressions of interest in a government scheme.

Its bid was the topic of a debate in parliament secured by North West Norfolk MP James Wild on Wednesday, March 23.

But it was his North Norfolk colleague Duncan Baker who added the royal flavour to the appeals as he joined Mr Wild in pleading the hospital's case.

He said: "The Queen Elizabeth Hospital was named after the Queen Mother. However, as it is the Queen's platinum jubilee year, does the minister not agree that it would be a fitting tribute to Queen Elizabeth would be a green light to have a hospital rebuilt which is named after her mother?"

However, health minister Edward Argar responded to say: "I am grateful to my friend who is even more dexterous [than Mr Wild] in seeking to tempt me into a pre-judgement of the application process. I hear what he says and he makes his point eloquently but I will not be drawn while that analysis and assessment is currently under way."

James Wild, North West Norfolk MP. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

James Wild, North West Norfolk MP. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Most Read

  1. 1 'I really like the accent' - Joe Pasquale has moved to Norfolk
  2. 2 Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk
  3. 3 Calls made to remove car which has been stuck in tree for months
  1. 4 Garage owner denies running residential area 'like a scrapyard'
  2. 5 Lidl and Morrisons recall products due to safety concerns
  3. 6 Norwich man died of Covid following hospital appointments
  4. 7 School coach being investigated for offences involving hundreds of children
  5. 8 Two places in Norfolk named among best afternoon tea spots in England
  6. 9 Ambulance staff told to 'drop and go' and ignore calls as demand soars
  7. 10 Man in his 60s found dead in city street

Previously, Mr Wild had hailed recent improvements at the hospital, which saw it lifted out of special measures by the Care Quality Commission. This, he said, should serve to strengthen the argument for the rebuild.

He said: "I think it is important to recognise that the trust going from inadequate to good in the well-led domain is a significant achievement and one that provides confidence that this is a trust capable of delivering the new hospital patients and staff need."

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew in parliament

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew appeared satisfied with the answer given to his question. - Credit: parliamentlive.tv

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew added that rebuilding the hospital would benefit people across the county - and not just the North West Norfolk constituency.

Mr Argar said the bid was currently being considered and the outcome would be known "later this year".

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Train operator Greater Anglia was the first transport provider to take the WildEast pledge

Breckland Council

Could this Norfolk town get a new train station?

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Tom Hardy enjoyed a pizza from the The Wood Fired Food Co in Burnham Deepdale. Photo: The Wood Fired

Video

7 celebrities that come to Norfolk for their holidays

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
A body has been discovered at Mousehold Heath in Norwich, with police cordons still in place two days later

Man found dead on Mousehold Heath is named

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Dabbling Duck

Food and Drink

Norfolk pub named one of best countryside spots in the UK

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon