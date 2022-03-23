MP says hospital rebuild would be 'fitting tribute' to mark Queen's jubilee

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker says rebuilding the QEH would be the ideal way to mark the Queen's platinum jubilee - Credit: Parliament TV

A Norfolk MP has told ministers that rebuilding the Queen Elizabeth Hospital would be "a fitting tribute" to mark the monarch's platinum jubilee year.

In a debate about the crumbling King's Lynn hospital's future, at Westminster Hall, three Norfolk MPs urged ministers to give their backing to the bid to rebuild the site - which is currently held up by 470 props.

The hospital trust is anxiously waiting to learn whether it will be one of eight to be granted funding for a full rebuild, having submitted expressions of interest in a government scheme.

Its bid was the topic of a debate in parliament secured by North West Norfolk MP James Wild on Wednesday, March 23.

But it was his North Norfolk colleague Duncan Baker who added the royal flavour to the appeals as he joined Mr Wild in pleading the hospital's case.

He said: "The Queen Elizabeth Hospital was named after the Queen Mother. However, as it is the Queen's platinum jubilee year, does the minister not agree that it would be a fitting tribute to Queen Elizabeth would be a green light to have a hospital rebuilt which is named after her mother?"

However, health minister Edward Argar responded to say: "I am grateful to my friend who is even more dexterous [than Mr Wild] in seeking to tempt me into a pre-judgement of the application process. I hear what he says and he makes his point eloquently but I will not be drawn while that analysis and assessment is currently under way."

Previously, Mr Wild had hailed recent improvements at the hospital, which saw it lifted out of special measures by the Care Quality Commission. This, he said, should serve to strengthen the argument for the rebuild.

He said: "I think it is important to recognise that the trust going from inadequate to good in the well-led domain is a significant achievement and one that provides confidence that this is a trust capable of delivering the new hospital patients and staff need."

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew added that rebuilding the hospital would benefit people across the county - and not just the North West Norfolk constituency.

Mr Argar said the bid was currently being considered and the outcome would be known "later this year".