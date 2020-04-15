Search

Advanced search

Video

Plea from nurses’ children: ‘Please stay at home to protect our mums and poorly children’

PUBLISHED: 12:17 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:42 15 April 2020

Hospital nurses' children have made a video appealing for people to help protect their mums and their patients Picture: Submitted

Hospital nurses' children have made a video appealing for people to help protect their mums and their patients Picture: Submitted

Please stay at home to protect our mums and poorly children.

That’s the message from a group of proud youngsters, whose mothers work at a Norfolk hospital.

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

The video features children whose parents work on the Rudham Ward at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

“My mummy looks after poorly children,” says one proud boy.

Another adds: “Our mums are going to work for you, so please stay in for them.” A girl goes on: “Please help us to protect our mums, our families and patients on the ward.” The clip ends with nurses appealing: “Please stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.” Pictures show smiling ward staff, with one group wearing bunny ears beneath their protective clothing to cheer up their young patients.

Nurse Katie Savage, who made the video, said: “We wanted to send out a message but from the children’s point of view.

“We’re a really close team, we help each other out. We’ve had to make sacrifices and a few changes but we’re all pulling together.”

MORE - How I lived through nine days in intensive care

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Britten Court Care Home has announced four of their residents have passed away after being believed to contract the disease Covid-19.. Picture: Care UK

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Tyres of three cars slashed on same coastal street

Police have appeal for witnesses after three cars had their tyres slashed on the same Gorleston street. Photo: Jasmine Barber

‘We never thought we’d be affected by it’ - Family of coronavirus victim speak out

Bella Cordell was

Norwich man jailed for coughing in face of police officer as they dispersed group

Richard Law, who has been jailed after coughing in the face of a police officer on Easter Sunday Photo: Norfolk Police

Most Read

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Britten Court Care Home has announced four of their residents have passed away after being believed to contract the disease Covid-19.. Picture: Care UK

Brewery gives away 20,000 pints of award-winning beer

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons

Anger and sadness as homeless man dies in city centre

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We are ready to fight’ - Indian restaurant amazed at support for deliveries during lockdown

Chefs at Namaste Village Indian restaurant on Queens Road, Norwich, preparing meals for NHS frontline workers. Picture: Namaste Village

Around 2,300 jobs at risk as two more major fashion stores in trouble

Oasis and Warehouse, with concessions in House of Fraser in Norwich as well as in John Lewis, Debenhams and Outfit, are preparing to call in the administrators, putting 2,300 jobs at risk. This picture was taken before the coronavirus lockdown. Pic: Archant

Plans for new McDonald’s with drive-through approved

An artist's impression of how the new McDonald's off Holt Road, Cromer could look. Image: Planning documents

The Killers, Buble and Let’s Rock - updates on Norfolk’s big events amid Covid-19 pandemic

From The Killers to Let's Rock - these are how Norfolk's big events and how they will be affected by coronovirus. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Getty.

NHS worker’s surprise Easter gift for family after spotting ‘thank you’ message

Lucy and Jack Baker were taken aback when a grateful NHS worker left chocolates. Picture: Lucy Baker
Drive 24