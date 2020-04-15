Video

Plea from nurses’ children: ‘Please stay at home to protect our mums and poorly children’

Hospital nurses' children have made a video appealing for people to help protect their mums and their patients Picture: Submitted

Please stay at home to protect our mums and poorly children.

That’s the message from a group of proud youngsters, whose mothers work at a Norfolk hospital.

The video features children whose parents work on the Rudham Ward at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

“My mummy looks after poorly children,” says one proud boy.

Another adds: “Our mums are going to work for you, so please stay in for them.” A girl goes on: “Please help us to protect our mums, our families and patients on the ward.” The clip ends with nurses appealing: “Please stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.” Pictures show smiling ward staff, with one group wearing bunny ears beneath their protective clothing to cheer up their young patients.

Nurse Katie Savage, who made the video, said: “We wanted to send out a message but from the children’s point of view.

“We’re a really close team, we help each other out. We’ve had to make sacrifices and a few changes but we’re all pulling together.”

