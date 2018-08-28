Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hospital and mental health trust bosses say improvements are being made since being placed in special measures

PUBLISHED: 14:29 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:01 17 January 2019

New chief executive of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Caroline Shaw. Photo: QEH

New chief executive of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Caroline Shaw. Photo: QEH

QEH

Bosses from the region’s mental health trust and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn have said improvements have been made since they were placed in special measures.

Antek Lejk, chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT). Photo: NSFTAntek Lejk, chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT). Photo: NSFT

During an inspection at the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) in September last year, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found patients needing care were put on a long waiting list, with some in desperate need resorting to self-harm or overdoses during delays.

In the same month, the QEH was rated inadequate by the CQC after it found a breakdown in the relationship between senior leaders and staff and between consultants and midwives.

At a health overview and scrutiny committee meeting at County Hall on Thursday, QEH chief executive Caroline Shaw, who began her role officially on Monday, said changes in leadership has helped to address some of those problems.

Councillor Alex Kemp asked for assurances that cancer patients from the QEH would not be sent to Norwich for treatment, which hospital chairman Professor Steve Barnett said was “a suggestion that came outside of the trust”.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn, was placed in special measures in September 2018. Photo: The Queen Elizabeth HospitalThe Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn, was placed in special measures in September 2018. Photo: The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

He added: “It was never a proposal that was formulated internally. We came up with our own plan, took that up with the board, got it approved and sent off.”

The NSFT also applauded the trust’s efforts in making improvements since November, stating a reduction in the number of patients being downgraded from urgent to routine - from 25 to three in four weeks - and a 7pc reduction in the number of people waiting for treatment longer than 18 weeks.

Chief executive of the NSFT Antek Lejk said this was achieved through a ‘four-week sprint’ in which a particular area within the trust for four weeks before moving onto another.

The first four week of this new approach was focused on minimising risk for service users, with plans in place for crisis referrals to be seen face-to-face within four weeks.

Committee chairman councillor Michael Chenery of Horsbrugh praised the NSFT in West Norfolk who have eradicated their long waiting list - stating last year there were 200 on the list and this year there were none.

Mr Lejk said: “That local team are very proud they have got through that waiting list through their own efforts by really focusing on keeping people safe.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Seven vehicle crash on A47 leaves rush hour traffic gridlocked

Traffic is at a stand still following a multiple car crash on the A47 near Harford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow starts to fall in Norfolk with freezing temperatures on the way

File photo of snow in Norwich in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

Sex attack victim describes her 12 hours of ‘living hell’ after she was tied up and attacked in her home

Michelle Brown, 26, wearing her Not Powerless t-shirt, victim of a sexual assault by Gary Nathan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

TEAM NEWS: Timm Klose could be set for knee surgery; Alex Tettey out for three weeks

Timm Klose is facing a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images

‘Why should we be shut down?’ - City pub threatened by noise row

The Belle Vue pub in Norwich, which will discover its fate on Monday Photo: Steve Adams

Asda shopper left ‘dazed and confused’ after being knocked to the ground by metal rack

A clothes rail at Asda in Great Yarmouth fell on three people, sparking a 999 response and prompting a council investigation.

Mystery Norfolk player wins £30,000 in Postcode Lottery draw

X Factor's Danyl Johnson is one of the faces of People's Postcode Lottery. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists