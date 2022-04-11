New maternity hub to benefit expectant mothers in Norfolk town

Hannah English with her husband Thomas and their baby Amelia, pictured with midwife Jo Foreman - Credit: QEH

New and expectant mothers in a Norfolk town are set to benefit from care at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital's (QEH) recently opened maternity hub.

The Juniper Hub in Downham Market is a new community base for women and their families that aims to offer accessible and localised care during their pregnancy journey.

The midwifery suite, which opened earlier this month, will provide antenatal and postnatal care for new and expectant mothers in the town and surrounding areas, which means it will reduce the need for them to attend routine appointments in an acute hospital setting.

Its opening is said to mark a "big step forward" in the QEH's journey of improvement.

QEH deputy head of midwifery Kathryn Owens opening the Juniper Hub in Downham Market - Credit: QEH

One mother who has already benefited from the hub is Hannah English, who gave birth to Amelia on April 3.

Mrs English received most of her antenatal care and all of her postnatal care at the new suite and completed an antenatal feeding workshop and an active birth workshop there.

She said this had been "so helpful" in preparing her for labour and during her postnatal period, adding that the care was adapted to her needs.

Mrs English said: “I have had continued support throughout my journey and really feel this has improved my experience.

"We are very lucky to have such great support on our doorstep."

The Juniper team, which consists of nine midwives and one senior maternity support workers, will run five clinics from Monday to Friday, with plans to expand their services in the future.

Karen Warrington, project manager from Norfolk and Waveney Local Maternity and Neonatal System, explained that the provision of midwifery hubs for localised midwifery care in the community is part of the National Maternity Transformation Programme.

Joanne Masters, midwife team lead at the Juniper Hub, added: "The hub will also be used to provide consultant appointments and support from other multidisciplinary colleagues including our perinatal mental health team, diabetes team and physiotherapy colleagues – to name a few."

Kathryn Owens, deputy head of midwifery at QEH, said: “The hub opening moves QEH towards the national ambition of working across boundaries and support personalisation, safety and choice.

"This is an excellent step for our community, providing a more family orientated service.”



