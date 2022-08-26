Hospital announces latest easing of Covid restrictions

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn now only requires visitors to wear masks in clinical areas of the hospital - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A Norfolk hospital has confirmed that it is easing its Covid restrictions around mask wearing.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn now only requires visitors to wear masks in clinical areas of the hospital.

Face coverings had been required in all areas of the hospital, following a recent spike in the number of Covid cases at the site.

However, as of Friday (August 26) masks are no longer required in public parts of the hospital such as corridors, waiting areas and cafés.

It does, however, plan to continuously review its restrictions.

Alice Webster, chief nurse at the QEH, said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the communities we serve for their support in wearing masks when in our hospitals over the last two years to directly support us in providing the safest care possible to all our patients.

“We will continue monitoring the situation carefully, and ensuring Hands, Face, Ventilate guidance is followed, so that our patients, staff and visitors are all kept safe.”