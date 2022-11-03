News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New car park will make crumbling hospital 'investment ready' to be replaced

Chris Bishop

Published: 10:25 AM November 3, 2022
qeh car park

An artist's impression of the new hospital car park - Credit: QEH

A hospital has applied to start building the multi-storey car park which will create room for its longed-for replacement.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn is still waiting to hear whether it will be replaced before 2030, by when its current building will have become unsafe to use.

It has drawn up plans for an £862m replacement on what is currently its car park.

QEH

Plans have been drawn up for a new hospital on what is currently the car park at the QEH - Credit: Chris Bishop

Now the QEH has applied for planning permission to demolish the Inspire Centre, next to its main entrance for the first phase of a multi-storey car park.

Announcing the plan in the summer Laura Skaife-Knight, the QEH's deputy chief executive, said it would ensure it was ‘investment ready’ for government funding as part of the national new hospital programme, by showing it would have adequate parking in place.

The 500-bed hospital, believed to be the most dilapidated in Britain, is held up by 2,500 props. Yet it was not included on a list of 32 rebuilds announced two years ago.

QEH prop

One of the latest supports to be installed at the QEH - which now has five times as many props as beds - Credit: Chris Bishop

It now hopes to become one of eight further schemes, which have yet to be announced by government.

The multi-storey will also help to solve the shortage of parking spaces at the hospital, which senior staff say is too small to cope with demands on its services, which have increased with the growth of Lynn and its surrounding towns since it opened in 1980.

The new hospital will be 30pc larger to cope both with current demand and the projected growth of the community it serves, with thousands of new homes set to be built a few miles to the south along the A10.

New QEH

A model of the proposed new hospital (pink), which would be built on what is currently the car park, which would be replaced by a multi-storey (blue) - Credit: Chris Bishop

The QEH was built from concrete planks with an expected working life of 30 years but is still in operation more than four decades later.

Some £90m is being spent over the next three years installing a metal cage to support the roof. But experts warn it will still be unsafe to use after 2030.

