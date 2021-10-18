Hospital launches new support group for international nurses

Published: 3:29 PM October 18, 2021

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has launched a new support group for international nurses joining the trust.

The network named the Supporting International Nurses Group (SING) launched on Friday, October 15 with the aim of offering advice and support for nurses joining from overseas and transitioning into work.

It will run alongside other existing networks including the Indian Nurses in King's Lynn Network and Filipino Association of West Norfolk.

Chelsea Kirk, equality, diversity and inclusion lead at QEH, said: “Team QEH is proud to be a diverse workforce and our overseas staff make a significant contribution to the trust.

"The transition into life and work in a new country can be incredibly daunting and we want to make sure that all our staff feel supported and welcome.

"Ensuring our staff feel supported leads to better patient care.”

