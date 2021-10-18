Hospital launches new support group for international nurses
- Credit: QEH
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has launched a new support group for international nurses joining the trust.
The network named the Supporting International Nurses Group (SING) launched on Friday, October 15 with the aim of offering advice and support for nurses joining from overseas and transitioning into work.
It will run alongside other existing networks including the Indian Nurses in King's Lynn Network and Filipino Association of West Norfolk.
Chelsea Kirk, equality, diversity and inclusion lead at QEH, said: “Team QEH is proud to be a diverse workforce and our overseas staff make a significant contribution to the trust.
"The transition into life and work in a new country can be incredibly daunting and we want to make sure that all our staff feel supported and welcome.
You may also want to watch:
"Ensuring our staff feel supported leads to better patient care.”
The hospital hopes to be one of the first to achieve a Kitemark Award for international recruitment and pastoral care.
Most Read
- 1 Fire crews battling large house blaze
- 2 £6.1m shopping street revamp will take half of 2022 to complete
- 3 Seven cosy pubs to visit in Norfolk this winter
- 4 Roof collapses into home after major blaze engulfs it
- 5 Councils could spend millions to buy former Aviva office for new HQ
- 6 Family forced to live in tent after maggots and rats found in home
- 7 Three cars crash and two end up in ditches on rural road
- 8 Jailed this week: Primark brawl, attempted murder and abuse
- 9 What might happen to former Debenhams store in city centre?
- 10 Man arrested on suspicion of stalking after notes left on women's cars