Review to be launched into death of every coronavirus death at hospital

PUBLISHED: 09:20 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:20 04 August 2020

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn. Picture: QEH

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn. Picture: QEH

QEH

A Norfolk hospital says it has been coronavirus-free for more than two weeks as it prepares to discuss the results of a review into deaths from the virus.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s board of trustees will meet on Tuesday as it continues to resume services after the pandemic’s peak.

The King’s Lynn hospital reported as of July 26 there had been no active coronavirus cases in the hospital for two weeks.

In July, the hospital announced it would be launching a review into the death of every coronavirus patient.

Since the start of the pandemic 153 people have died at the hospital as a result of the virus.

More: Hospital launches review into coronavirus patient deaths



The review found the majority of deaths occurred in older people, of which 98pc had underlying conditions.

Of the patients who died, 80pc were aged over 70, 60pc over 80 and 20pc over 90.

In a report to the board, Denise Smith, chief operating officer, wrote: “Critical care advice from an on site consultant was available 24 hours a day for every patient, and every patient in whom critical care or ventilation was clinically appropriate received this care.

“We did not run out of critical care capacity at any stage during the pandemic due to a rapid expansion of this unit and its staffing during March and April.”

As of the end of July, the hospital had treated 455 patients for the virus, of which 297 have recovered and been discharged.

There are five patients in hospital recovering from the virus.

More: How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?



The last reported coronavirus death occurred on July 9, with the last positive swab received on July 13.

Chief executive Caroline Shaw said the hospital had entered “full winter planning” with a focus on ensuring as many staff had the flu vaccine ahead of winter as possible.

She said: “It will be an imperative part of our winter plan and having the flu vaccine could potentially be life-saving for our patients and staff.

“We are also continuing to lobby very hard for a new hospital and we are hopeful that we will hear soon from the government on the outcome.”

Professor Stephen Barnett, chairman of the board, said the hospital now had one ward.

He wrote: “Work is under way to look at how we can continue to ensure we have the space and capacity to continue responding to the pandemic at current levels but also respond quickly in the event of a second wave.”



