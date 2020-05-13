Search

Advanced search

Norfolk hospital discharges 200th coronavirus patient

PUBLISHED: 20:14 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 20:14 13 May 2020

Dr Frankie Swords, medical director at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: Archant/Joshua Yates

Dr Frankie Swords, medical director at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: Archant/Joshua Yates

Archant/Joshua Yates

Two hundred patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 have now been discharged from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

There have been 126 deaths of people who tested positive for coronavirus at the QEH, with the most recent reported on May 7 and May 8.

But the hospital trust said it was confident that it had now passed the initial peak of the outbreak.

The milestone was welcomed by the hospital’s medical director Dr Frankie Swords who praised staff who have treated 390 confirmed cases in the past two months.

She said: “The pandemic’s full impact would not be known for some time but it is fantastic news that we have been able to discharge so many COVID-positive patients.

“The first peak is now behind us and, over the next few weeks, we are focusing on how best to reopen all of the services which have been affected by the pandemic.”

She said the hospital had been working tirelessly since March but that discharging 200 patients, was “be a real boost for staff”.

MORE: Five more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk’s hospitals

Dr Swords said: “Data from both Public Health England and the Office for National Statistics suggest the number of cases in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk is among the highest in England.

“While our colleagues in public health are trying to establish the causes for this, we are focusing on caring for all our patients from West Norfolk and parts of Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire.”

- For updates on how coronavirus is affecting Norfolk, please visit our Facebook page here

- Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Scientists hope Norwich could be pilot city where everyone is tested for coronavirus

Scientists have suggested everyone in Norwich could be tested for coronavirus. Picture: Mike Page

Man in 40s in fight for life after crash

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Beach car park reopens after lockdown eases

Cliff Top car park at Hunstanton, which had been closed due to coronavirus, will reopen in light of the government's lockdown restriction easing. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Can I see my grandparents now?’ What the roadmap out of lockdown says for those over 70

Many older people have turned to technology to stay in touch with family and friends during the lockdown. Image: Getty

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Cyclist flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Seaside beach huts set to be demolished

A new scheme has been lodgedto demolish the 58 concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft, which closed in the summer of 2016 due to safety issues. Pictures: Mick Howes

National Trust reopening some car parks

The National Trust's Blickling Hall is a popular tourist spot. Picture: Archant

Scientists hope Norwich could be pilot city where everyone is tested for coronavirus

Scientists have suggested everyone in Norwich could be tested for coronavirus. Picture: Mike Page

Sports car driver stopped doing 100mph on Acle Straight

The sports car stopped after beingt clocked doing 1000pm on the Acle Straight. Picture: Norfolk Police
Drive 24