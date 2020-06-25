Chefs take over hospital kitchens

A chef has taken over a hospital’s kitchens to cook up a treat for hard-working NHS staff.

Charlie Hodson, renowned chef and founder of Charlie’s Norfolk Food Heroes, is creating a special two course meal for more than 200 workers at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

As co-organiser of the Holkham Festive Food Fair and the Big Norfolk Sausage Bash, Mr Hodson is passionate about using local produce and ensuring ingredients are sourced from local suppliers.

He will be joined by Sam Proctor and the team at the Victoria Inn in Holkham, who raised over £5,000 for the hospital’s coronavirus fund and donated hundreds of meals to feed hungry NHS heroes.

Dubbing the visit as the ‘Victoria Inn and Charlie Hodson QEH kitchen take over’, staff will be served up Tim Allen’s pork three ways or butternut squash and celeriac terrine, with rhubarb crumble and ice cream for dessert.

Mr Hodson said: “I feel honoured to be part of the kitchen take over at QEH. I was personally inspired by Sam, Michael, Ben and the team of Holkham’s Victoria Inn and their support of NHS Heroes and everyone around the UK supporting their local hospitals and staff.”

This event is part of the penultimate week to the three-month long project run by the Holkham team, which has been delivering meals such as meatballs, pies, salads and soups three times a week to the hospital.

The day has been supported by Holkham Estate, Nelson Gold, Barsby’s, Arthur Howell, Dann’s Ice cream, Spectrum, Whin Hill Cider, Charlie’s Norfolk food heroes, JTS and Fresh box.

Pubs including the Duck Inn at Stanhoe, the Neptune at Old Hunstanton and The Old Bank Bistro in Snettisham have also been cooking for health workers during lockdown, when they have been unable to welcome diners.

Hospitality businesses are set to reopen on July 4, so-called “Super Saturday”.