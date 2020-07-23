Meet the first baby to be born at new hospital

Search

23 July, 2020 - 10:57
Clive Bond, who was the first baby to be born at the new Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn in 1971 Picture: Clive Bond

Archant

While the new Queen Elizabeth Hospital officially opened in July 1980, maternity services transferred to what would later become the Fermoy Unit on the Gayton Road site in 1971.

Clive Bond as a baby in the QEH Picture: The Bond familyClive Bond as a baby in the QEH Picture: The Bond family

The first baby to arrive was Clive Bond, who was born weighing just 2lbs 5oz at 9.05am on September 1 that year.

“I was very premature, and my Mum Betty Eileen Bond, was ill,” said Dr Bond, 48, who works as a town planner in London.

He still has the silver spoon he was presented with to commemorate being the first baby born at the QEH.

“We were rushed in with my mother, who gave birth there and then,” he said.

Teresa Bayford with her mother Sue, shortly after she was born at the new Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn a few days after its official opening Picture provided by Teresa BayfordTeresa Bayford with her mother Sue, shortly after she was born at the new Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn a few days after its official opening Picture provided by Teresa Bayford

“I understand my birth and survival was ground breaking at the time.

“I’d like to thank the very remarkable nursing and premature baby experts of 1971, and of course today, who made and make such a difference to so many people’s lives.

“I survived and thank the hospital, very clever and dedicated staff and the NHS for this gift of life.”

Teresa Bayford with son Jared and daughter Alyssa Picture: Teresa BayfordTeresa Bayford with son Jared and daughter Alyssa Picture: Teresa Bayford

“I understand in 1971 the premature suite at the QEH was state of the art. So my mum and I were very lucky to be cared for my such brilliant specialist nurses and consultants – a real tribute to the NHS.”

Several current QEH staff were born at the hospital including maternity support worker Teresa Bayford.

“I don’t want to brag about being 40 next week,” said Miss Bayford, who celebrates her landmark birthday on Thursday, July 30.

“My mum Sue Bayford was only 20 when she had me. Originally the births were in the Fermoy Unit.”

Miss Bayford’s 18-year-old daughter Alyssa and 20-month-old son Jared were also both born at the hospital.

“When I had my daughter, all the notes were all paper-based,” she said. “Now all the patient notes are on the computer.”

