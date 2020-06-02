Norfolk hospitals record no new coronavirus deaths for second day running

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported at Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant Archant

No new coronavirus deaths have been confirmed at Norfolk’s hospitals for the second day running.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King’s Lynn, have again confirmed no new fatalities.

It has been 10 days since the QEH last reported a death, seven for the JPUH and five for the NNUH.

To date 377 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Norfolk’s three main hospitals, of which 122 have been at NNUH, 143 at QEH, and 112 at JPUH.

In East Suffolk and North Essex and at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds there have also been no new coronavirus-related deaths in the area’s hospitals for the second day running.

NHS England confirmed a further 143 people, who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 26,865.