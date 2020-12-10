Norfolk hospitals to receive £4m for maintenance projects

Published: 3:18 PM December 10, 2020

A new data centre and decontamination equipment are among the ways £4m will be invested in Norfolk's hospital following new government funding.

All three of the region's hospitals have received a share of £54m build back better funding allocated to the east of England.

The government is spending £600m on maintenance projects that will benefit from refurbished wards, brand-new electrics and upgraded ventilation systems by next spring.

The James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, has received just over £2.1m for 12 projects.





Mark Flynn, director of finance, said: “We are delighted to receive this funding which will help us improve infrastructure across our site. The money will be used for a number of projects including replacing our hospital sterilisation and decontamination unit washer, enhancing emergency lighting, window replacement, road repairs and CCTV maintenance.”

The hospital is currently in the process of building its new emergency department which is due to be finished on December 31.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, which will receive £1m from the Department of Health, says it will use the funding to build a new data centre.

Sam Higginson, NNUH Chief Executive, said: “We are delighted to receive this government funding to build a new data centre at NNUH, which will help us to improve our IT infrastructure and support our Digital Health strategy.”

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn will have £1.5m to invest in five projects.

The funding has been released to 178 NHS Trusts to cover almost 1,800 maintenance projects - 146 of which are in the east of England.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said: “Alongside delivering on our manifesto commitment to build 40 new hospitals and 20 major hospital upgrades across the country, this investment will help our NHS build back better.

“These crucial maintenance projects will deliver immediate benefits and provide NHS staff with the facilities they need to provide world-class care to their patients this winter, helping ensure the NHS is always there for you when you need it.”

The announcement follows a government announcement in the summer to invest £450m to improve hospital A&E to ease winter pressures.