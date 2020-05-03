Video

Seven more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant Archant

Seven more people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Norfolk’s three main hospitals.

Of those announced on Saturday, three were at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, three at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston and one at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

It brings the total numbers of deaths in Norfolk hospitals to 281.

On Friday, the QEH became the first of the county’s hospitals to report more than 100 coronavirus-related deaths.

The news of three more deaths, of which two occurred on May 1, and another on April 30, bring the total number of coronavirus fatalities at the hospital to 104.

The James Paget hospital also recorded three deaths on Friday, bringing its total to 85.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital confirmed a woman in her 70s who was in its care had died, bringing the number of deaths at the hospital to 92.

In east Suffolk and north Essex, eight additional deaths were reported bringing its total to 257 - while in west Suffolk the total remains at 40.

NHS England reported A further 370 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 20,853

Patients were aged between 38 and 100 years old.

Of those, 25 patients, aged between 43 and 91 years old, had no known underlying health condition.

Nationally, a total of 28,131 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Friday, the Department of Health said, up by 621 from 27,510 the day before.

The number of daily tests both concluded and sent out in the last 24 hours dropped to 105,937.

To date a total of 1,129,907 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the UK since the outbreak began.