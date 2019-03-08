Hospital to receive £610,000 for digital prescription service

A hospital is to receive £610,000 of government funding for a digital prescription service.

The investment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn, comes as part of a £26m investment in prescription services across 25 hospitals announced today.

Technology will allow the hospital to begin to move away from traditional handwritten prescriptions, which the government claims will save time and money.

The government added that digital prescriptions would increase patient safety, reducing errors by 30 pc according to the NHS Long Term Plan, and giving doctors faster access to patient records.

The funding is part of a wider £78m pot to get more hospitals using electronic prescription services over the next three years.

Health minister Edward Argar said: "Electronic prescriptions in our hospitals will not only do away with old fashioned paper prescriptions but can help prevent avoidable and potentially catastrophic medication errors."