Search

Advanced search

Norfolk hospital says it is making improvements despite coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 16:06 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:06 16 September 2020

Queen Elizabeth Hospital chief executive Caroline Shaw leads a minute's silence in memory of NHS staff who died of Covid-19. Picture: Ian Burt

Queen Elizabeth Hospital chief executive Caroline Shaw leads a minute's silence in memory of NHS staff who died of Covid-19. Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Burt Photography

A Norfolk hospital in special measures says it has continued to make improvements to patient care despite the “unprecedented” impacts of Covid-19.

Qheen Elizabeth Hospital chief executive Caroline Shaw and Prof Steve Barnett, chair of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust Picture: Denise BradleyQheen Elizabeth Hospital chief executive Caroline Shaw and Prof Steve Barnett, chair of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust Picture: Denise Bradley

The NHS trust which runs the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn held its annual members meeting online on Wednesday afternoon.

Chairman professor Steve Barnett said the year had been an unprecedented one for the trust, the wider NHS and the country as a whole.

But he added the coronavirus pandemic had not prevented the hospital from making significant improvements to the quality of care it delivered to patients.

The 500-bed hospital was placed in special measures in 2018, after health watchdog the Care Quality Commission rated it as “inadequate”.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with staff at the QEH in King's Lynn Picture: Ian BurtThe Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with staff at the QEH in King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Caroline Shaw, the QEH’s chief executive, said: “Our ambition is to move out of special measures but not just to move out but to become an outstanding district general hospital serving the community.”

Mrs Shaw, who became chief executive in January 2019, said some 71pc of the actions required by the CQC had now been completed.

She said waiting times had improved despite increased demand. The hospital saw 70,381 A&E attendances last year - an increase of 2.8pc.

Mrs Shaw said moving forwards, the hospital’s priorities would be moving out of special measures aong with modernising its facilities.

She said the QEH was in the process of buying the private Sandringham Hospital on its site to increase capacity, while it would continue lobbying for a new hospital.

Medical director Frankie Swords said the QEH had treated 457 patients for Covid-19, some 153 of whom died.

She said she was confident the care provided had been “exactly as it should be” and the hospital had learned from every case.

Dr Swords said the biggest risk was to the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. The average age of those who died was 83.

The hospital was zoned into Covid-19 and non-Covid areas, with social distancing measures, to keep those with coronavirus away from those undergoing treatment who were not infected.

At the peak of the pandemic, six wards were dedicated to caring for Covid-19 patients.

Dr Swords said staff had been “astonishing”, with many deployed to different roles, while workers had been “blown away” by support from the wider community.

Chris Benham, the hospital’s director of finance, said it had met its financial targets and made savings of £6.4m along with a surplus of £50,000.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

Man airlifted to hospital after river hire boat incident

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The hire boat involved was transferred to the yacht station after the incident, which took place one mile upstream near Clink Hill. Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in 20s dies after incident on river

The boat which was involved in an incident on the River Bure near Clink Hill. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Norfolk beach named one of the best on Earth

Gorleston beach wins TripAdvisor Award Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

CONFIRMED: Canaries reveal ballot plan to decide 1,000 fans who will attend Preston game

Norwich City's last game with fans at Carrow Road was a 1-0 win over Leicester on February 28 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Boy hit by car while walking to school

Hemblington Primary School, near where a child was hit by a car in Blofield. Picture: Angela Sharpe

EFL confirm City can host 1,000 fans for Preston clash

The last Carrow Road game with spectators was a 1-0 win over Leicester in February, with Max Aarons (pictured) setting up Jamal Lewis for the winner Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images