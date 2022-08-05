Green light for emergency department expansion at crumbling hospital

Work on a much-needed £1.8m expansion to the emergency department of one of the region's hospital's will get under way in the coming weeks.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn is set to create a new area for ambulance handovers at its struggling emergency department.

The project, which was agreed by the hospital's board of directors, is hoped to help reduce ambulance waits and get the emergency vehicles back onto the road quicker.

It also aims to get patients seen and assessed quicker and reduce overcrowding in the department.

The development will see two extra rooms added to the facility which will be geared at assisting people who attend A&E for mental health issues and a designated space for patients with early pregnancy issues.

Caroline Shaw, the hospital's chief executive, said: "This is excellent news for patients, visitors and colleagues who work in our emergency department.

"The department has outgrown its original footprint and is no longer fit for purpose to meet the needs of the increasing number of patients we have attending on a daily basis.

"As a result of this investment, we will have 15 instead of six cubicle spaces to allow paramedics and ambulance staff to more readily transfer the care of patients, allowing quicker handovers and enabling patients to be seen and clinically assessed more quickly, improving patient safety and experience.”

The development comes as the department continues to cope with immense demand, which has not only seen more patients attending but for longer times.

In May, the department saw a record number of patients, with an alarming 70pc rise in the number of patients waiting four hours to be seen.

The redevelopment of the department will also see three side rooms with doors instead of curtains.

These will be used for patients with potentially infectious conditions and an additional examination room in the children's emergency department.

However, it comes as the hospital continues to wait to learn if it has been included in a government rebuild project.

The hospital's roof is currently held up by more than 1,500 metal props and last week had to temporarily close three operating theatres over safety concerns.

A decision is not expected until October.