Round table pledges to double donations to hospital’s coronavirus appeal

PUBLISHED: 10:55 18 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:55 18 April 2020

Hunstanton Round Table chairman Matt Hallard, out delivering food to eldely people in lockdown Picture: Matt Hallard

Hunstanton Round Table chairman Matt Hallard, out delivering food to eldely people in lockdown Picture: Matt Hallard

Round tablers are pledging to double donations to a hospital’s crowdfunding appeal.

More than £18,000 has so far been donated to a JustGiving page set up by the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

It plans to use the money to support patients and staff during the coronavirus outbreak.

Now Hunstanton Round Table has said it will match donations made pound for pound over the next three weeks, up to a total of £2,500.

Chairman Matt Hallard said: “Together that means we can donate a total of £5,000. Simply donate to the just giving page via the link below.

“Anyone leaving a comment on the JustGiving site please tag it with #RoundTableDoubleIt if you can.”

One donor said on the hospital’s appeal page: “Thank you all for your wonderful dedication throughout the Covid-19 crisis.”

Another added: “You have done so much for me I wouldn’t be here today without you. This is a fantastic hospital with fantastic kind and caring staff.”

To donate to the appeal, click here.

