Hospital's Covid visiting restrictions to stay in place for Christmas

Published: 11:11 AM December 23, 2020 Updated: 11:12 AM December 23, 2020

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn, where staff will be offered coronavirus vaccine as soon as it becomes available - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A Norfolk hospital has said it is unable to lift visiting restrictions for patients and their families this Christmas.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn has announced it will not be lifting restrictions during the Christmas period due to Covid-19 and has asked patients, their families and the public to look at other ways of staying in touch with their loved ones during this time.

The hospital said the decision is "intended to keep patients, their families and the public as safe as possible", and it is encouraging patients staying in hospital this Christmas to bring in their own devices to stay in touch with family.

A statement added: "Staff on shift will also be more than happy to help patients make video calls to their families and have a number of devices on hand for use if a personal device cannot be used.

"The trust will also be calling a nominated family member for each patient as frequently as possible while they are in hospital giving an update on their progress."

The QEH has set up an email address to allow family and friends to send in letters and pictures for their loved ones, which will be printed and hand delivered to the patients.

Family and friends of patients can also make a single drop-off of items for loved ones in the run up to Christmas and the hospital said items should include clothing for home travel, toiletries, letters, cards or photographs.

The hospital asks that valuable items such as jewellery, large amounts of cash and Christmas gifts are not sent in for loved ones but left at home for their return.

The statement added: "QEH wishes all patients, staff and members of the public a very happy Christmas and asks that we help protect each other and follow this guidance on engaging with loved ones this time of year."

Drop-offs for items can be made between 9am and 4pm weekdays, and between 1pm and 3pm on December 26 and 27. There will be no drop-off service on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

To send in your letters and pictures email PALSMailbox@qehkl.nhs.uk