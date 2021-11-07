Norfolk chefs come runner-up in national competition

James Frusher and Teresa Ferriera, part of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital's 80-strong catering team, reached the final of NHS Chef 2021. - Credit: QEH

Chefs at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital have been named runners-up in a national competition recognising the excellence of NHS chefs across the country.

James Frusher and Teresa Ferriera, chefs at the King's Lynn hospital, both made the final of the of NHS Chef 2021 on Thursday, November 4 to battle it out for the title.

The chefs, part of QEH’s 80-strong catering team, tasted success after being given the title of second place out of 223 total entrants.

The winner was the East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust.

Ms Ferriera said: “We’re so proud of our success in the competition, the standard of the chefs taking part has been really high.

"We worked incredibly hard throughout – the challenges and coaching pushed us out of our comfort zone and has been fantastic experience which we’ll take back to QEH for our patients.”

Mr Frusher said: “This competition has been all about highlighting the talent of chefs working in the NHS and raising awareness about the expertise needed to support patient care and recovery.

"We’re really proud to have received such positive feedback throughout the competition and the knowledge we’ve gained will be built back into our work at QEH.”

The competition, hosted by NHS England and NHS Improvement, has been developed to bring colleagues across the sector together to recognise and celebrate their excellence.

The QEH chefs took part in 12 technical challenges over two weeks, before reaching the final at Warminster Cookery School in Wiltshire, creating dishes that prove what is possible "within the usual budget, timings and presentation constraints of a hospital".

The QEH said: "The team work hard to ensure that the patients consistently receive high quality meals to meet a range of nutritional needs.

"Good nutrition and hydration in hospitals can reduce recovery times, improve patient outcomes and reduce costs to the NHS and wider society."

Caroline Shaw, QEH chief executive, said: “We are all so proud of James and Teresa for their fantastic achievement in the NHS Chef 2021 competition, and for their continued hard work and dedication to our patients.

"Well done James and Teresa.”