Have your say on name for new hospital outpatient unit

Sarah Hussain

Published: 11:44 AM November 18, 2021
Updated: 12:04 PM November 18, 2021
The QEH is asking for help with naming its new outpatients unit. - Credit: Ian Burt

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital is calling on the local community to help name its new outpatient unit, which will open early next year.

The new unit is planned to open in January 2022 following a £20.6 million national emergency capital investment given to the King's Lynn hospital, which is set to enhance its facilities and experience for patients, their families and staff.

It will include urology, pain service, rheumatology, gynaecology outpatients, antenatal care, obstetric ultrasound, and a day assessment unit for pregnant women.

People are being asked to vote for one of five names for the unit, which are the most popular nominations from QEH staff.

The names include the Duke of Edinburgh Unit, Emerson Unit, Mountbatten Unit, Prince Philip Unit and Holkham Unit.

One of the names appears to be in tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant at the hospital and died from coronavirus.

Denise Smith, chief operating officer, said: “This exciting development for the trust is the latest addition in modernising our facilities and digitising our hospital, which will further improve services and patient experience alike at QEH.”

To vote visit surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Y8M3RDH - it closes at midnight on November 21.

