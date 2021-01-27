Two Norfolk hospitals pass 10,000 vaccine doses milestone

Published: 7:01 PM January 27, 2021

The vaccine arrives at a nurses station ready for the Covid-19 vaccinations at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

More than 20,000 people have received their first coronavirus vaccine at hospital hubs in Norfolk.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn, started its vaccination programme on December 30 and has now completed more than 10,000 vaccinations to prioritised groups.

In that total, the hospital has inoculated nearly 75pc of its workforce.

QEH Chief Operating Officer, Denise Smith, said, “We’re delighted to be able to offer a vaccination service to health and social care staff and our local population in line with national priorities.

"Around three quarters of our staff have so far been included in the vaccination programme, which has got off to a very good start."

Anna Hills, chief executive of the James Paget University Hospital, tweeted the hospital had also reached the 10,000 milestone.

She wrote: "Keeping Norfolk safe together - brilliant achievement."

The Gorleston hospital, alongside the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, were among the first hospital vaccine hubs to open in December.

JPUH director of nursing Paul Morris added: “We are delighted to be playing our part in helping the biggest vaccination programme in NHS history get off to a strong start – and I would like to thank all the staff involved, who are doing such an incredible job to vaccinate those in most need of protection from the virus.”

The total number of vaccinations for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has not been announced by the hospital, but it has given 98pc of its staff their first jab.

Professor Nancy Fontaine, NNUH chief nurse and director of infection, prevention and control, said: “Here at NNUH we have been very pleased to take part in the biggest national vaccination programme this country has seen, having put together a highly dedicated, multi-professional vaccination team.

"We have vaccinated our communities and our staff according to national guidance and will continue to answer this call to arms to secure a safer Norfolk.”

Patients are reminded they should not contact the NHS to seek a vaccine as they will be contacted in due course.

People should attend their booked appointments at exactly the time they are asked to and continue to follow all the guidance.