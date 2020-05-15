Search

Advanced search

Video

Can I get one of the new antibody tests?

PUBLISHED: 06:30 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 06:30 15 May 2020

Deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam (left) and transport secretary Grant Shapps, during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus. Picture: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire .

Deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam (left) and transport secretary Grant Shapps, during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus. Picture: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire .

A test to find out whether people have been infected with coronavirus in the past has been approved by health officials and could be rolled out within weeks.

The news that the test would be initially on offer to frontline workers, including the NHS was announced at the Downing Street coronavirus press conference on May 14.

Here, we answer the key questions surrounding the new test.

- What is the new test?

Pharmaceutical giant Roche has developed a test which can tell whether somebody has ever had coronavirus.

The test involves taking a small sample of blood and testing it for antibodies which will indicate exposure to coronavirus.

Public Health England (PHE) has evaluated the new Roche test and has approved it as being safe and reliable for widespread use.

- How reliable is it?

Very. The test picks up 100pc of people who have had coronavirus.

This means it has 100pc sensitivity.

It also has a specificity of over 99.8pc - meaning it picks up virtually all people who have not had coronavirus.

A test that is 100pc specific means all healthy individuals are correctly identified as healthy - there are no false positives.

- What if I’ve never had any symptoms of Covid-19?

It doesn’t matter.

Experts believe a proportion of people who have had Covid-19 never actually develop symptoms.

The new test can identify people who have had coronavirus even if they have never had any indication they are infected.

- If the test shows I’ve had Covid-19, am I now immune from it?

Scientists are unsure and there is still a lot to learn about coronavirus.

Experts believe that while the presence of antibodies indicates a level of immunity, it is unclear whether people are completely protected and how long any immunity lasts.

There has been some suggestion that immunity could last for two to three years but more work needs to be done.

- Can I get the new test?

Not yet. The government plans to first roll out the test to front-line workers such as those in health and social care.

It is hoped the test will become available to the wider public, although it is unclear whether this will be via the NHS or through commercial websites.

Roche says it will be able to provide hundreds of thousands of antibody tests to the UK every single week.

If it proved people were definitely immune, people could safely go back to work and could socialise with other people without fear of catching or spreading the virus.

- How does it work?

A blood sample is processed by centrifuging or spinning it using automated equipment already installed at NHS sites across the UK.

This makes a part of the blood called the serum, which contains antibodies for all sorts of things, rise to the top.

Special chemicals called reagents are then added to it and if Covid-19 antibodies are present, the chemicals trigger a light reaction which a machine detects.

- Is it a potential ‘game changer’ as Boris Johnson has suggested?

If it proved people were definitely immune, people could safely go back to work and could socialise with other people without fear of catching or spreading the virus.

On a large scale, it could also provide essential information for tracking where the disease has been and forecasting future hot spots.

For the latest COVID-19 news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

Click here to find out more about the EDP’s Here to Help campaign.

You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

How often can you see all the way to Lincolnshire from Hunstanton this clearly?

The fairground at Skegness, in Lincolnshire, could be seen from Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

‘School will not be school’ - Headteacher’s ‘open and honest’ letter to parents

North Denes Primary School head Debbie Whiting has written an 'open and honest' letter to parents about what lessons will be like for children going back to school Picture: James Bass

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Concerns for future of Paperchase store as shop stripped of stock and signage

Paperchase in Norwich has had all stock, signs and the till removed. Picture: Archant

Murder victim’s mum due in court for drugs offence

BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Undated handout photo issued by Norfolk Constabulary of Connor Barrett, 20, who died after being stabbed at a birthday party. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Monday May 12, 2014. Four male teenagers, all from the Great Yarmouth area and aged 15, 16, 17 and 18, were arrested near the scene in connection with the death, which happened at a seafront chalet in the village of Hemsby, Norfolk. See PA story Police Hemsby. Photo credit should read: Norfolk Constabulary/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Scientists hope Norwich could be pilot city where everyone is tested for coronavirus

Scientists have suggested everyone in Norwich could be tested for coronavirus. Picture: Mike Page

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘School will not be school’ - Headteacher’s ‘open and honest’ letter to parents

North Denes Primary School head Debbie Whiting has written an 'open and honest' letter to parents about what lessons will be like for children going back to school Picture: James Bass

Man stabbed in stomach in Norwich

Police at Suckling Avenue in Norwich after being called to reports of a stabbing on Bolingbroke Road. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘It is a miracle’ - Surgeons save cyclist from permanent paralysis

Cherry Cubelo, Jack Gallifant; patient Jonathan Deane; Mike Pence; Am Rai Mihaela Pintea. Picture: NNUH

RNLI issues safety message to people visiting the coast after lockdown rules relaxed

Wells inshore lifeboat. Picture: John Mitchell

Murder victim’s mum due in court for drugs offence

BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Undated handout photo issued by Norfolk Constabulary of Connor Barrett, 20, who died after being stabbed at a birthday party. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Monday May 12, 2014. Four male teenagers, all from the Great Yarmouth area and aged 15, 16, 17 and 18, were arrested near the scene in connection with the death, which happened at a seafront chalet in the village of Hemsby, Norfolk. See PA story Police Hemsby. Photo credit should read: Norfolk Constabulary/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
Drive 24