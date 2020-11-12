Staff and pupils from three Norfolk schools tested as part of national Covid-19 survey
PUBLISHED: 10:30 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:30 12 November 2020
Ian Burt Photography
Students and staff at three Norfolk high schools are taking part in a national testing programme to help track the spread of coronavirus.
Springwood High School in King’s Lynn, Smithdon High School in Hunstanton and Marshland High School at West Walton, near Wisbech, are among 150 in the country taking part in the infection survey being led by Public Health England, the Office for National Statistics and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.
“It is a great opportunity to take part in an important study to monitor infection and transmission of coronavirus in schools,” said Andy Johnson, executive headteacher at Springwood.
“We will be helping paint a national picture on the spread of the virus, as well as creating a local signpost for west Norfolk,”
Taking part in the testing is voluntary and the invitation extends to staff and sixth-form pupils at Springwood. At Smithdon, years 9 and 10 students and staff can be tested while at Marshland years 7 and 8 along with staff can volunteer.
All those taking part will then also be eligible for virus and antibody tests every half term until the end of this academic year.
The first testing sessions have already taken place at both Smithdon and Marshland while Springwood’s first session is on Monday.
A number of students and staff have tested positive at both Springwood and Marshland in recent weeks. The most recent cases at Springwood were confirmed today.
West Norfolk has seen a steep rise in coronavirus cases, with rate per 100,000 people jumping from 88 to 145 in a week.
Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk’s director of public health, said the virus was spreading in the community with clusters of small outbreaks, some of them linked to schools.
West Norfolk council has called for people living in the area to follow the rules and do their bit to help stem the spread of the virus.
Lorraine Gore, its chief executive, said young people had an important part to play in helping the community get through the crisis.
The council is urging parents and children to observe the two-metre self-distancing rule at school gates.
