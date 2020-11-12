Search

Advanced search

Staff and pupils from three Norfolk schools tested as part of national Covid-19 survey

PUBLISHED: 10:30 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:30 12 November 2020

Springwood High School executive headteacher, Andy Johnson. Picture: Ian Burt

Springwood High School executive headteacher, Andy Johnson. Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Burt Photography

Students and staff at three Norfolk high schools are taking part in a national testing programme to help track the spread of coronavirus.

Pupils in years 9 and 10 will be tested at Smithdon Picture: Chris Bishop.Pupils in years 9 and 10 will be tested at Smithdon Picture: Chris Bishop.

Springwood High School in King’s Lynn, Smithdon High School in Hunstanton and Marshland High School at West Walton, near Wisbech, are among 150 in the country taking part in the infection survey being led by Public Health England, the Office for National Statistics and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

“It is a great opportunity to take part in an important study to monitor infection and transmission of coronavirus in schools,” said Andy Johnson, executive headteacher at Springwood.

“We will be helping paint a national picture on the spread of the virus, as well as creating a local signpost for west Norfolk,”

Taking part in the testing is voluntary and the invitation extends to staff and sixth-form pupils at Springwood. At Smithdon, years 9 and 10 students and staff can be tested while at Marshland years 7 and 8 along with staff can volunteer.

Pupils in years 7 and 8 will be tested at Marshland High School near Wisbech Picture: Chris BishopPupils in years 7 and 8 will be tested at Marshland High School near Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

All those taking part will then also be eligible for virus and antibody tests every half term until the end of this academic year.

The first testing sessions have already taken place at both Smithdon and Marshland while Springwood’s first session is on Monday.

A number of students and staff have tested positive at both Springwood and Marshland in recent weeks. The most recent cases at Springwood were confirmed today.

West Norfolk has seen a steep rise in coronavirus cases, with rate per 100,000 people jumping from 88 to 145 in a week.

A reminder from the Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk to keep your distance at the school gate to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Borough Council of King's Lynn and West NorfolkA reminder from the Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk to keep your distance at the school gate to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk’s director of public health, said the virus was spreading in the community with clusters of small outbreaks, some of them linked to schools.

West Norfolk council has called for people living in the area to follow the rules and do their bit to help stem the spread of the virus.

Lorraine Gore, its chief executive, said young people had an important part to play in helping the community get through the crisis.

The council is urging parents and children to observe the two-metre self-distancing rule at school gates.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk at ‘tipping point’ over Covid-19, warns public health director

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council

How a now quiet North Norfolk village was once a bustling European port

Children playing in the High Street, Cley. Picture: courtesy of the Mike Adcock Collection

Fire at Norwich Station

Firefighters tackled a blaze at Norwich Station. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Delays expected as huge yacht deck to be transported along A47

Drivers have been warned of delays on roads in Norfolk, including the A47, due to an abnormal load. Picture: Google Images

Further Covid-19 cases confirmed at two Norfolk schools

Springwood High School. Picture: Ian Burt

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk Covid latest: 127 in hospital and 69 outbreaks

Rising numbers of people with Covid-19 are being admitted to Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Covid-19 latest: Record number of cases in Great Yarmouth, Broadland and South Norfolk

Great Yarmouth has seen further positive coronavirus cases. PHOTO: Brittany Woodman

Business blooming for Norfolk florist in coronavirus lockdown

Ellie and Loretta Cooper with covid marshalls at Debs Florist in Kings Lynn Picture: BCKLWN

Thousands raised in memory of young physiotherapist who ‘never gave up hope’

Thousands of pounds have been raised in memory of Hollie Hilton, pictured, a “much-loved” physiotherapist who died from a brain tumour aged 40. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

New lookout to be built at popular Norfolk beach

The existing Coastwatch station in Wells. Picture: Ian Burt