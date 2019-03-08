Pupils wear yellow in support of young people's mental health

Pupils at Nelson Academy dressed in yellow in support of young people's health. Picture: Sarah Hussain Archant

School children dressed up in yellow to show their support for young people's mental health.

Pupils at Nelson Academy dressed in yellow in support of young people's health. Picture: Sarah Hussain Pupils at Nelson Academy dressed in yellow in support of young people's health. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Pupils at Nelson Academy in Downham Market turned up to school dressed in yellow clothes to show their support for mental health and raise money for children and young people's mental health charity Young Minds.

The school, which has more than 400 pupils, has joined thousands of people across the country in wearing yellow.

It hopes to promote children's mental wellbeing by creating a safe environment for them.

Pupils at the school took part in various activities throughout the day to promote World Mental Health Day.

Grace, 10, said: "It's mental health day so we all have to wear yellow. It's about helping us to live healthy and that type of stuff.

"In year 6 we're painting our thumbs and stamping them on paper and we are writing our emotions on them."

Katie, 10, said: "The staff teach us and help us grow our minds and give us more to do."

Gemma Sykes, assistant principal at the school, said: "Every year group has got something different going on, we're encouraging them and trying to keep their minds healthy. It's about building a safe environment for them.

"We have lots of clubs to keep us active and assemblies about resilience.

"We're having a big push on mental wellness in school this year. It's about us creating a culture where children feel safe in their environment and the staff as well, so that people feel confident to speak out and know they're not alone.

"We're giving children the tools for their wellbeing and showing them mental wellbeing is just as important as physical wellbeing."

World Mental Health Day aims to raise awareness of mental health issues and social stigma.

The money raised from donations will go to Young Minds.

Mrs Sykes said: "We do lots of fundraising throughout the year. Whenever we do these types of events we always receive a lot of support.

"Our families and children do a lot for our communities, it's something they should be really proud of."