Further Covid-19 cases confirmed at two Norfolk schools

PUBLISHED: 08:55 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:53 12 November 2020

Springwood High School. Picture: Ian Burt

Springwood High School. Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Burt Photography

More pupils and a teacher have tested positive for coronavirus at two Norfolk schools.

St Clement's High School, where a pupil has tested positive Picture: Archant

It comes after parents were warned to keep their distance when dropping children off or collecting them, after rising infections in part of Norfolk were linked to schools.

Springwood High School in King’s Lynn has confirmed a Year 10 student, a teacher and a Year Seven pupil have all received positive tests after displaying symptoms.

Executive headteacher Andy Johnson said the cases were not linked and that it was unlikely they were linked to previous confirmed cases at Springwood because of the time gaps involved.

Nine staff, and 68 students - 40 from Year 10 and 28 from Year 7 - have been told to isolate at home following advice from Public Health England.

A reminder from the Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk to keep your distance at the school gate to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk

The latest outbreak at Springwood follows four confirmed cases last week that led to 83 students and 10 staff being told to isolate.

Three previous cases in September and October led to 178 students and seven members of staff being told to isolate at home. All have since returned to school after testing negative following their isolation at home.

St Clement’s High School at Terrington, near Lynn, has also confirmed a Year 10 student has tested positive for coronavirus.

Headteacher Nigel Willingham confirmed that following advice from Public Health England, 60 students and two members of staff were sent home this afternoon to isolate.

“I would like to thank our parents for the fantastic support we received today,” he continued. “St Clement’s remains open and all students should continue to attend as normal if they remain well.”

Pupils have been reminded of the importance of washing their hands and using hand sanitizer.

A briefing yesterday heard cases of the virus have risen sharply in parts of west Norfolk.

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk’s director of public health, said its case rate was now 145 per 100,000 people, compared to 88 last week.

She said cases were community-based, meaning the virus was spreading in the community rather than a single outbreak at an identified location, such as workers from the same factory.

The last seven days have seen 26 new cases in Lynn town centre, South Lynn and West Lynn. Cases are also still rising in Gaywood, Fairstead and Springwood, Gayton, the Burnhams, Heacham.

There have been clusters of small outbreaks, some of which were linked to schools.

West Norfolk council called for people living in the area to follow the rules and do their bit to help stem the spread of the virus.

Lorraine Gore, chief executive of West Norfolk council, said: “We will be talking to our high schools and the College of West Anglia as our young people, I am sure, are as concerned as the rest of our community to get through this crisis.

“They have an important role in helping us protect west Norfolk and we know that many young people have, and continue to, make efforts to help to stop the spread of the virus.”

The council has also produced a banner highlighting the two-metre self-distancing rule at the school gates.

