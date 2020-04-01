Search

Surprise delivery! Harry, eight, doorstop presents for neighbours to make them smile

PUBLISHED: 19:36 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 19:45 01 April 2020

Harry and Rebecca Beaumont have delivered bunches of flowers and rainbows to their neighbours. Here Harry is pictured with a thank-you letter from one of his neighbours. Picture: Rebecca Beaumont

Harry and Rebecca Beaumont have delivered bunches of flowers and rainbows to their neighbours. Here Harry is pictured with a thank-you letter from one of his neighbours. Picture: Rebecca Beaumont

An eight-year-old boy has been brightening up his neighbourhood by delivering rainbows and daffodils to his neighbour’s doorsteps.

Harry and Rebecca Beaumont have delivered bunches of flowers and rainbows to their neighbours. Picture: Rebecca BeaumontHarry and Rebecca Beaumont have delivered bunches of flowers and rainbows to their neighbours. Picture: Rebecca Beaumont

Harry Beaumont along with his mum Rebecca used their daily walks to visit all the address in Barnes Court, in Pulham Market, to leave the surpises in the hopes of bringing a smile to his neighbour’s faces.

Harry, who is a year three pupil at Pulham Primary School, said it was “good to be able to make people feel happy when everyone is missing their friends”.

Mrs Beaumont, who works at Archbishop Sandcroft High School (ASHS) in Harleston, noticed the atmosphere in their road was “very quiet and subdued” due to the increased social distancing and while out shopping picked up the daffodils.

The pair made six bunches of daffodils, one for each home in the court, and used their daily walk to deliver them, along with the rainbows Harry had coloured in.

Mrs Beaumont said: “There are seven barns in our little court, and as neighbours go we are so lucky to have some very special and friendly ones. It is very rare to go outside our front door and not end up chatting with one of our neighbours, so with everyone staying indoors, our court has felt very different recently.

“It was Harry’s idea to include the rainbows, he made them himself by printing some templates from the internet and colouring them in, then I helped him tie them with string to the daffodil bunches. He wrote our neighbours names on each one.

“The response from our neighbours has been amazing. Two neighbours responded by writing Harry a handwritten letter and others have shared their daffodils and rainbows on social media, saying the delivery brightened their day and put a smile on their faces.

“We are so pleased to have been able to do a little something nice for our neighbours and will definitely keep looking for opportunities to spread as much kindness and cheer in these times as possible. I know some of my lovely colleagues at ASHS have been delivering food to NHS staff and picking up prescriptions for people in their own communities too so it is really uplifting to see how our communities are all supporting one another.”

