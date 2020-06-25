SURVEY: What do you think of latest easing of lockdown restrictions?

Search

PUBLISHED: 10:17 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:17 25 June 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a further easing of lockdown measures which will come into effect from July 4, but what do you make of the new rules? Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a further easing of lockdown measures which will come into effect from July 4, but what do you make of the new rules? Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire

Prime minister Boris Johnson announced an easing of lockdown rules on Tuesday, and we’d love your views on the changes that are due to come into effect from July 4.

Families and friends from two households will be able to see each other indoors, and will be allowed to stay overnight as part of the new measures, with the two-metre social distancing rule changed to ‘one metre plus’.

The relaxation of this rule means that pubs, restaurants and hairdressers will be allowed to reopen their doors once again, along with some leisure facilities and outdoor attractions “if they can do so safely”.

However the owners of some venues are still in the dark over their future as the likes of bowling alleys, indoor play areas and nightclubs were not included among those who can reopen.

Indoor gyms and fitness centres, swimming pools and beauty salons must also remain closed for now, while theatres are not yet able to put on live performances.

We want your views on these latest changes to lockdown – please fill out the survey provided.

