Norfolk pubs hope mental health training will help them to save lives

Pictured from left to right: Amy Hipwell - Ampersand Brewery; Chloe Middleton - Rosedale Funeral Home; Bev Kembery - The Burston Crown; Julie Reynolds – Gissing Crown; Will Allen – Cock Inn; Ali Woodruff – Rosedale Funeral Home; Anne Beckett-Allen – Rosedale Training; Sue Francis-Smith and Claire Delf – Harleston Medical Centre; Pam Spicer – Harleston Help Hub; Lucy Coote – Rosedale Training; Sonia Howson-Berry – Sonia Howson Home Care; Bruce Berry – Bruce Berry Builders; Linda Barden. - Credit: Wendy Aiken

Representatives at a number of Norfolk pubs hope taking part in vital mental health training could potentially help them save lives.

Pubs in Diss and Harleston took part in a two-day mental health first aid course to help raise awareness of how to recognise the symptoms of mental ill health and how to support someone experiencing mental health issues in getting appropriate help.

The idea came after Bev Kembery, at the Burston Crown in Diss, and Anne Beckett-Allen, director of Rosedale Training, which provides mental health training, spoke about the subject.

It led to discussion about trying to get mental health first aiders in all the pubs in the town and surrounding villages.

Bev Kembery (left) with Anne Beckett-Allen. - Credit: Wendy Aiken

Ms Beckett-Allen, who has 12 years of teaching experience, said: "Pubs can play a vital role in spotting someone who might visit them that may require some form of additional support but may never have considered it.

"Our course helps to start that conversation where appropriate and potentially save lives.”

The course, run regularly by Rosedale Training, saw people from the The Burston Crown, the Gissing Crown, the Cock Inn, Ampersand Brewery and the Swan Hotel in Harleston, come together at the Corn Hall in Diss in a bid to support the mental wellbeing of those who enter their establishments.

Ms Kembery said: “This is the most important course I will ever do and I’m very grateful for the opportunity.

"Being able to spot the signs of mental ill health is so vital and it gives us at The Burston Crown many additional skills to enable us to support our valued customers if they need it.”

Twelve of the places on the course were funded by an annual charity event hosted by The Burston Crown, which raises funds for young people's mental health support groups in South Norfolk.

Named 'Beer, Bikes and Bands 2022', the event will take place this year on Sunday, May 1 for the cause. The Burston Crown is looking for auction prizes and raffle items for the event.

For more information and to get in contact visit the event page on https://www.facebook.com/events/353199863032689/

And for more information about Rosedale Training’s Mental Health First Aid course visit www.rosedaletraining.co.uk