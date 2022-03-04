News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Norfolk pubs hope mental health training will help them to save lives

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 3:02 PM March 4, 2022
Representatives from south Norfolk pubs took part in mental health first aid training.

Pictured from left to right: Amy Hipwell - Ampersand Brewery; Chloe Middleton - Rosedale Funeral Home; Bev Kembery - The Burston Crown; Julie Reynolds – Gissing Crown; Will Allen – Cock Inn; Ali Woodruff – Rosedale Funeral Home; Anne Beckett-Allen – Rosedale Training; Sue Francis-Smith and Claire Delf – Harleston Medical Centre; Pam Spicer – Harleston Help Hub; Lucy Coote – Rosedale Training; Sonia Howson-Berry – Sonia Howson Home Care; Bruce Berry – Bruce Berry Builders; Linda Barden. - Credit: Wendy Aiken

Representatives at a number of Norfolk pubs hope taking part in vital mental health training could potentially help them save lives.

Pubs in Diss and Harleston took part in a two-day mental health first aid course to help raise awareness of how to recognise the symptoms of mental ill health and how to support someone experiencing mental health issues in getting appropriate help.

The idea came after Bev Kembery, at the Burston Crown in Diss, and Anne Beckett-Allen, director of Rosedale Training, which provides mental health training, spoke about the subject.

It led to discussion about trying to get mental health first aiders in all the pubs in the town and surrounding villages.

Bev Kembery (left) with Anne Beckett-Allen.

Bev Kembery (left) with Anne Beckett-Allen. - Credit: Wendy Aiken

Ms Beckett-Allen, who has 12 years of teaching experience, said: "Pubs can play a vital role in spotting someone who might visit them that may require some form of additional support but may never have considered it.

"Our course helps to start that conversation where appropriate and potentially save lives.”

The course, run regularly by Rosedale Training, saw people from the The Burston Crown, the Gissing Crown, the Cock Inn, Ampersand Brewery and the Swan Hotel in Harleston, come together at the Corn Hall in Diss in a bid to support the mental wellbeing of those who enter their establishments.

Most Read

  1. 1 Historic pub closes doors temporarily after tenant moves out
  2. 2 I've got over £70,000 worth of debt... and I'm only 23 years old
  3. 3 Three 'high school age' boys arrested after village church vandalised
  1. 4 Jailed in February: Paedophiles, drug dealers and a dominatrix
  2. 5 Company bosses used Covid loans to buy sports cars, says Norfolk peer
  3. 6 Government inspector slams 180 home plan
  4. 7 Norfolk pub undergoes major revamp with Sunday roasts at the heart
  5. 8 £60m roadworks that will last until 2023 to start on A11
  6. 9 Teenager jailed for six years over Norwich triple stabbing
  7. 10 Man raped two women and defrauded six others he met on dating apps

Ms Kembery said: “This is the most important course I will ever do and I’m very grateful for the opportunity.

"Being able to spot the signs of mental ill health is so vital and it gives us at The Burston Crown many additional skills to enable us to support our valued customers if they need it.”

Twelve of the places on the course were funded by an annual charity event hosted by The Burston Crown, which raises funds for young people's mental health support groups in South Norfolk.

Named 'Beer, Bikes and Bands 2022', the event will take place this year on Sunday, May 1 for the cause. The Burston Crown is looking for auction prizes and raffle items for the event.

For more information and to get in contact visit the event page on https://www.facebook.com/events/353199863032689/

And for more information about Rosedale Training’s Mental Health First Aid course visit www.rosedaletraining.co.uk 

South Norfolk News
Diss News
Harleston News

Don't Miss

Sheringham Fish Bar and Kebab Delight in the town's High Street. 

High street chip shop shut down on emergency hygiene grounds

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The drivers of a Land Rover and a white Peugeot van crashed in Thursford on Tuesday (March 1) afternoon.

Norfolk Live News

Car ends up on its roof after crash in Norfolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Sainsbury's has released better-than-expected results for its first quarter. Picture: Andrew Matthew

Sainsbury's set to close three cafés at Norfolk stores

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Deaf Association headquarters. Senior Audiologist, Matthew Keogh. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ear wax removal to end in Norfolk and Waveney GP surgeries

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon