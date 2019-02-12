Publisher donates books to King’s Lynn children’s centre
PUBLISHED: 14:07 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:18 01 March 2019
Archant
A children’s book publisher has donated £400 worth of books to a children’s ward.
King’s Lynn-based Booklife has donated titles to the Roxburgh Children’s Centre and Rudham Ward (paediatrics) at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
The books chosen focus on physical and mental health and how the human body works.
Managing director Nick Ison said: “We are so happy to have been able to help out in this way.
“We know how hard the staff work to look after the children in their care. It’s so important to make sure, as a thriving local business, that we give something back to the community.”