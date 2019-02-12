Publisher donates books to King’s Lynn children’s centre

From left: Nurse Sarah Grief, Booklife designer Gareth Liddington, nurse Michelle Jeynes, Booklife MD Ian McMullen and healthcare specialist Mandy Calvert with the books donated by the firm to the Roxburgh Children's Centre at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A children’s book publisher has donated £400 worth of books to a children’s ward.

King’s Lynn-based Booklife has donated titles to the Roxburgh Children’s Centre and Rudham Ward (paediatrics) at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The books chosen focus on physical and mental health and how the human body works.

Managing director Nick Ison said: “We are so happy to have been able to help out in this way.

“We know how hard the staff work to look after the children in their care. It’s so important to make sure, as a thriving local business, that we give something back to the community.”