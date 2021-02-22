Pfizer vaccine reduces Covid hospitalisations and deaths by 75pc

Published: 5:56 PM February 22, 2021

The impact of one dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine reduces coronavirus hospitalisations and deaths by at least 75pc, new health figures have revealed.

Public Health England (PHE) has released data on the effect of the Pfizer vaccine showing signs of preventing people from catching or needing hospital treatment for Covid-19.

In the report, among the over-80s, it found at least 57pc protection against coronavirus 28 days after vaccination with a single dose of Pfizer, rising to 88pc after a second dose following Covid testing data on more than 12,000 people.

The risk of needing to go to hospital was 41pc lower among older people who were vaccinated compared to those who were unvaccinated, while the risk of death was at least 57pc lower.

The Government will take into account the success of the vaccine rollout, whether there is evidence they are reducing hospital admissions and deaths, the level of infection rates and the presence of any new Covid variants.

Setting out his road map on Monday, Mr Johnson said the vaccination programme has "dramatically changed the odds in our favour" while continuing to monitor virus mutations.

He said: "We can't I am afraid rule out re-imposing restrictions at local or regional level if evidence suggests they are necessary to contain or suppress a new variant which escapes the vaccines.

"I know there will be many who will be worried that we are being too ambitious and that it is arrogant to impose any kind of plan upon a virus and I agree that we must always be humble in the face of nature and that we must be cautious.

"But I really also believe that the vaccination programme has dramatically changed the odds in our favour, and it is on that basis that we can now proceed."

The Public Health England report also said there are signs the vaccine is preventing people from catching the virus, with healthcare staff with one Pfizer dose reducing the risk by more than 70pc, and increased to 85pc after two doses.

The Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine suggests a good level of protection after one dose said the PHE report but the size of the effect is less certain as the first doses of the vaccines started in January.