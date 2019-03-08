Search

Advanced search

West Norfolk is sleeping pill capital of England in 'over-medication crisis'

PUBLISHED: 06:17 18 September 2019

West Norfolk has the highest rate of adults on sleeping pills in the country, a new report reveals. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

West Norfolk has the highest rate of adults on sleeping pills in the country, a new report reveals. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Archant

West Norfolk has been ranked the highest area in the country for sleeping pill prescriptions, as health officials warn of an over-medication crisis plaguing the country.

Retired Doctor Ian Mack, former chairman of West Norfolk CCG's governing body. Picture: ArchantRetired Doctor Ian Mack, former chairman of West Norfolk CCG's governing body. Picture: Archant

Figures from Public Health England show the area had the highest percentage of adults - in relation to population size - taking sleeping pills in 2017/18.

The figures show 5,430 people in King's Lynn and the surrounding areas were on the medication for insomnia known as z-drugs - around 4pc of the 142,419 adult population.

That compares to 3pc for the rest of Norfolk.

Dr Paul Williams, chairman of West Norfolk CCG's governing body. Picture: Paul TibbsDr Paul Williams, chairman of West Norfolk CCG's governing body. Picture: Paul Tibbs

Doctor Ian Mack, who retired as a GP in Wretton after more than 30 years in the NHS, said there were challenges of patients becoming "habituated" to sleeping pills.

Dr Mack, who was chairman of the West Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group's (CCG) governing body until his retirement in 2017, said a large number of people already on prescription medication moved to Norfolk to retire, which increased the numbers.

You may also want to watch:

"It is challenging to get people to stop that medication," he added.

Doctor Paul Williams, chairman of West Norfolk CCG said pharmacists were working with GPs to reduce the number of prescriptions.

He said: "There are complex and wide-ranging issues surrounding the prescribing of opioid painkillers, benzodiazepines and z-drugs.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said the country is Health secretary Matt Hancock said the country is "in the grip of an over-medication crisis." Photo: PA

"However, we now know that the long-term use of these drugs is not beneficial and may lead to serious side effects."

The study found Norwich had the third highest rate of sleeping pill prescriptions in England, with 5,762 adults on the medication in the city.

The West Norfolk area also ranked sixth out of 195 CCGs for benzodiazepines, a sedative used for anxiety, while Great Yarmouth saw nearly a quarter (24pc) of adults on antidepressants - the fifth highest rate in England.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said last Tuesday that the country was "in the grip of an over-medication crisis".

He said: "I refuse to let this escalate to the level seen in the United States. To be clear, the entire healthcare system will now be involved in making sure we put an end to this, once and for all."

Most Read

Warning after car on its roof following crash near Norfolk roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Woman raped in Norwich

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police continue to investigate after brothel discovered in Norwich

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Firefighters tackle two blazes in same street

Firefighters tackled two blazes at Cromer Road in Hellesdon. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Woman raped in Norwich

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Warning after car on its roof following crash near Norfolk roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Banned street drinker caught 10 times in town centre

PC Leah Norton and PC Paula Gilluley on anti-social behaviour patrol around Thetford. Picture: Marc Betts

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Firefighters tackle two blazes in same street

Firefighters tackled two blazes at Cromer Road in Hellesdon. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I want to go out on a high’ - café to close its doors this month

Nick and Sharon Fawcett at Storm in a Teacup, which is closing, Elm Hill. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists