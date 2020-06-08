Video

Bake Off judge lends backing to lockdown recipe book

Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith is writing the foreword for a Norfolk-based lockdown recipe book. Picture: PA Ian West/PA

A book celebrating recipes which have helped people through coronavirus lockdown has won support from a much-loved TV personality.

The Orangery Tea Room at Ketteringham Hall, near Wymondham, is inviting people to submit lockdown recipes for a recipe book raising funds for Norfolk and Waveney Mind. Picture: The Orangery Tea Room The Orangery Tea Room at Ketteringham Hall, near Wymondham, is inviting people to submit lockdown recipes for a recipe book raising funds for Norfolk and Waveney Mind. Picture: The Orangery Tea Room

The Orangery Tea Room at Ketteringham Hall, near Wymondham, has been asking bakers to submit recipes alongside photos of their creations and a message explaining how baking has helped them.

Around 50 are set to be included in a new book entitled ‘Recipes in Mind: Baking through Lockdown’, proceeds from which will be donated to Norfolk and Waveney Mind.

Prue Leith with Noel Fielding (left) and Paul Hollywood on The Great British Bake Off. Picture: PA Prue Leith with Noel Fielding (left) and Paul Hollywood on The Great British Bake Off. Picture: PA

And now the Orangery has confirmed its foreword will be written by acclaimed restaurateur and Great British Bake Off judge, Prue Leith.

Co-owner Sarah Softley said: “When I decided to compile our book to keep my mind busy through lockdown, I never dreamt we would have the support of someone whose recipe books I grew up cooking from.”

Esteemed Norfolk chefs including Galton Blackiston and Richard Bainbridge have already submitted their recipes, but the Orangery is still asking for further contributions.

Email recipes, photos and messages to info@orangerytearoom.co.uk, with ‘Recipes in Mind’ as the subject.

