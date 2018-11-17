Protest at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn

Protestors will be at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital today Picture: Matthew Usher. © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2016

Protesters will today demonstrate at proposals to transfer cancer operations from from west Norfolk to Norwich.

The plans were outlined in an e-mail from senior managers at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn, which was leaked last week.

It said surgery should be moved to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (N&NUH) because of low staffing levels.

Trade unionists are staging a protest outside the hospital’s main entrance from 12 noon.

“I feel so strongly that the people of King’s Lynn and west Norfolk cannot let this announcement go unchallenged,” said Jo Rust, secretary of the King’s Lynn Trades Council, which is organising the protest.

Hospital chief executive Jon Green said: “As we move into winter we find ourselves in a particularly challenging position. Our nurse staffing levels are lower than we had predicted and would wish for. Even with the employment of agency staff this is likely to preclude us from opening the number of beds we require to run our full planned surgical programme while ensuring the safety and care of those needing our services in an emergency.”