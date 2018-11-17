Search

Advanced search

Protest at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn

17 November, 2018 - 07:30
Protestors will be at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital today Picture: Matthew Usher.

Protestors will be at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital today Picture: Matthew Usher.

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2016

Protesters will today demonstrate at proposals to transfer cancer operations from from west Norfolk to Norwich.

The plans were outlined in an e-mail from senior managers at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn, which was leaked last week.

It said surgery should be moved to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (N&NUH) because of low staffing levels.

REVEALED - West Norfolk cancer patients could have to travel to Norwich for operations



Trade unionists are staging a protest outside the hospital’s main entrance from 12 noon.

“I feel so strongly that the people of King’s Lynn and west Norfolk cannot let this announcement go unchallenged,” said Jo Rust, secretary of the King’s Lynn Trades Council, which is organising the protest.

Hospital chief executive Jon Green said: “As we move into winter we find ourselves in a particularly challenging position. Our nurse staffing levels are lower than we had predicted and would wish for. Even with the employment of agency staff this is likely to preclude us from opening the number of beds we require to run our full planned surgical programme while ensuring the safety and care of those needing our services in an emergency.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I think he would be proud’- Girlfriend of Norfolk man killed in crash to skydive in his memory

Chantelle Dwyer will take part in a charity skydive in memory of her boyfriend Bradley Raper who died after a car accident near Thetford. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

‘He must have hit a bump’ - Teen driver in court after leaving dad’s BMW suspended in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Armed police seen confronting man with shotgun in town centre

Armed police were seen in Queen's Square in Attleborough. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

What we found out about death of Norfolk schoolgirl 26 years ago

Photos from the police investigation after Johanna Young's body was found. Photo: Archant

Former Canaries’ transfer target to appear in Norwich next month

Portsmouth's Linvoy Primus berates his fellow defenders during a match against Norwich in 2000. PIC: Nick Butcher.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

What we found out about death of Norfolk schoolgirl 26 years ago

Photos from the police investigation after Johanna Young's body was found. Photo: Archant

Exclusive Norwich City: Zoe Ward exclusive – Suarez, McNallly, Maddison, project transformation and her husband

Zoe Ward is one of three members on Norwich City's new executive committee. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Armed police seen confronting man with shotgun in town centre

Armed police were seen in Queen's Square in Attleborough. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

I knew I needed help and I may know how you feel

Darren Eadie knows what it's like to think your down days will just pass. Picture Richard Kelly

20-year-old man missing from Lowestoft

Daniel Deverill was last seen on Waveney Drive in Lowestoft at about 4.30pm on Friday, November 16. Photo: Suffolk police

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast