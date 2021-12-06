Young people's mental health project launched as referrals double during pandemic

A research project aimed at improving young people's mental health has been launched, amid fears about the impact the pandemic has had on their wellbeing.

The scheme is led by Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) in collaboration with UEA, and will see researchers work with youths to better understand how they have been affected since the emergence of coronavirus last year.

The nine-month project will involve 250 young people with pre-existing mental health needs.

The results will then be fed back to local mental healthcare bodies to guide changes in policy and strategy.

Mental health teams in Norfolk and Suffolk report seeing a doubling of referrals of young people since December 2020, while a survey conducted during the January lockdown by the charity Young Minds of 2,500 people aged 13 to 25 found that two thirds thought the pandemic would have a long-term effect on their mental wellbeing.

Dr Jon Wilson, who is from NSFT and is lead researcher on the new project, said: "Many young people face income and job insecurity, educational and training disruption, food insecurity, poor housing and environmental quality, neighbourhood safety, social exclusion, and discrimination.

“Our work with service users during the first waves of Covid-19, showed that young people experienced increased anxieties relating to their mental health care delivery, with uncertainty about access to medications and therapy, concerns about telehealth and significant impacts on resilience due to social isolation and loneliness.

“But at present, mental health organisations and policymakers do not know what specific needs young people will have during the post Covid-19 recovery period.

“We want to work collaboratively with young people to better understand what factors will influence young people’s mental health during the pandemic recovery period and who will be most at risk.”

It comes after Amy Eagle, interim chief operating officer at NSFT, said staff were working hard to meet increased demand for mental health support, and that the Trust was working with partners and community organisations to ensure young people "receive the care they need".

The project is one of four to have received funding from UEA Health and Social Care Partners (UEAHSCP), a research partnership hosted by UEA to increase collaboration between health and social care organisations in Norfolk, Suffolk and North East Essex.





Professor Charles ffrench-Constant, pro-vice chancellor for UEA’s faculty of medicine and health sciences, and UEAHSCP executive board member, said: “The aim of the Strategic Fund is to grow research collaboration across our partnership.

“We particularly wanted to focus on improving young people’s mental health, healthy ageing and living with long-term conditions.

“These areas were identified as key issues for people in Norfolk, Suffolk and North East Essex and we are committed to investing in research in these areas as a strategic priority.

“Our work in these areas has been impressive in the short time that the partnership has been in existence, but we are committed to growing collaboration and achieving greater impact in these areas."

Other research projects included in the £100,000 funding:

A scheme to set up a 3D-printing service to produce surgical equipment in one of the region's hospitals.

It is hoped this project could help patients get treatment more quickly and reduce costs.

Another project involves identifying best practice and interventions to support multiple behaviour change in socially-deprived communities. This will focus on unhealthy diets, smoking, physical activity and excessive alcohol consumption.

And a data driven study to improve care for patients with rheumatoid arthritis will provide "new insights" into the provision of social care and improve support services.

The UEA said social care data is often captured "poorly or missing" when considering care delivered by informal care givers, and that this project will deliver "a uniquely important resource for understanding the care needs" of current and future patients.



