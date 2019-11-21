Search

Advanced search

Teen's awareness bid for condition which left gran 'trapped in her body'

PUBLISHED: 17:25 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:25 21 November 2019

Janet King passed away after a battle with progressive supranuclear palsy. PHOTO: Abbi Barrett

Janet King passed away after a battle with progressive supranuclear palsy. PHOTO: Abbi Barrett

Archant

A teenager is bidding to raise awareness of a rare brain condition after the death of her grandmother.

Janet King passed away after a battle with progressive supranuclear palsy. PHOTO: Abbi BarrettJanet King passed away after a battle with progressive supranuclear palsy. PHOTO: Abbi Barrett

17-year-old Abbi Barrett has spoken out about progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a rare brain condition affecting around 4,000 people in the UK.

It comes after grandmother Janet Elizabeth King passed away on October 31.

The mother-of-two, with four grandchildren, battled the condition for more than two years.

Miss Barrett said: "She suffered from a very rare brain disorder. It is a really nasty condition, but it is so uncommon that the funding is all from fundraising.

"They become almost like a baby, and it affected her balance. She was always falling.

"She couldn't talk so she couldn't tell you what was wrong, and she could no longer swallow or eat so her food was liquidised.

"The one thing that continues to work is the mind, so they know exactly what is happening but become trapped in their own bodies with no control of anything."

You may also want to watch:

Other symptoms of PSP include changes in behvaiour, slowness of thought and an inability to control eye movement.

Miss Barrett said: "She was diagnosed about two years ago, but because of the condition being so unknown, they thought it was dementia.

"It took quite a while to get the right diagnosis.

"It is mostly misdiagnosed for Parkinson's."

Miss Barrett has since launched a GoFundMe page in memory of her grandmother, in the hope of raising vital funds to support the PSP Association, a charity providing support and information to those living with the condition, as well as funding research.

She said: "She was a quiet person, but she had such an infectious laugh.

"We would take her places and she would start laughing.

"She was a very lovely woman, and very family oriented.

"She lived a year longer than we thought, and she really wanted to go to London. Thankfully we took her and she had the time of her life."

To donate, go to www.gofundme.com/f/abbi039s-campaign-for-the-psp-association

Most Read

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Gang of youths calling themselves ‘Bungay mafia’ are ‘intimidating’ town

The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

A47 collisions causes long delays for rush hour traffic

There are queues on the east-bound A47 near Honingham due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Care home to close just six months after opening

Cawston Lodge care home is set to close after six months of opening. Picture: Archant

Train cancelled due to ‘unusually large passenger flow’

A Greater Anglia train was cancelled this morning. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘He ruined my life’ - mum and daughter, 12, attacked after ‘terrifying’ abuse

Josh Clement and Jess Hunt. Clement escaped jail after being convicted of attacking Miss Hunt and her 12-year-old daughter last Christmas. Picture: Jess Hunt

Gang of youths calling themselves ‘Bungay mafia’ are ‘intimidating’ town

The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

Running column: Mark Armstrong has a simple goal - learn to walk again

Charlotte Neale receives her award for being the fastest female marathon runner from Norfolk this year. Picture: Stephanie Wenn

‘Staff didn’t notice the big bruise’: Mother slams school’s response to attack on son

Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form. Picture: Archant

Train cancelled due to ‘unusually large passenger flow’

A Greater Anglia train was cancelled this morning. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists