Probe into cause of ambulance call centre outage launched

A probe into the cause of a system failure which saw the region's ambulance trust declare a critical incident has been launched.

On Wednesday afternoon, the call handling system of the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) went down for more than an hour, leaving a backlog of "outstanding and uncovered" 999 calls.

Calls made during this period were referred to neighbouring trusts before the system was restored within two hours.

And now, ambulance bosses have confirmed that a full review into what had caused the system failure will be held, aiming to identify exactly why the incident occurred.

But it also remains to be seen how much of an impact on response times the hour-long outage had, with calls for the East of England having to be balanced with those of the neighbouring trust.

And a backlog created led to the trust asking staff members on days off to chip in over the course of the evening.

An internal message was sent around to staff on Wednesday afternoon which read: "Any staff off duty or on rest days who would be willing to assist this evening with any hours, it would be appreciated."

Regular service resumed around two hours after the issue was first reported, which was at around 2.30pm, but the debacle left staff playing catch-up.

It comes as figures revealed the month of October saw patients with life-threatening illnesses waiting for ambulances for an average of 10 minutes for the first time since records began.

The delays come against a backdrop of increasing demand, staff sickness and increasing pressure on ambulance trusts and hospitals.

This newspaper following questions were asked of the trust, but they were not directly answered:

What caused the outage? How was the issue dealt with at the time - what was the contingency plan? At what time did normal service resume? How many phone calls were in the backlog when the system was restored? Why was the issue not communicated with the public via social media or other means? What actions are being taken by the trust to make sure this does not happen again?

The trust thanked staff members and ambulance partners who helped during the incident.