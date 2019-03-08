Staff at Priscilla Bacon Lodge support new hospice appeal

Natalie Gooch, front row second right, and Sue Walland, front row third right, join patients, volunteers and staff at Priscilla Bacon Lodge after raising £1,000 for the new hospice appeal Picture: PBH PBH

Patients, staff and volunteers at Priscilla Bacon Lodge (PBL) are right behind the £12.5 million appeal for a new state-of-the-art 24-bed hospice at nearby Colney.

PBL healthcare assistant Natalie Gooch, who organised a fundraiser with generic assistant Sue Walland at the time of the appeal launch, said: "Everyone is very excited by the idea of a new hospice."

Existing patients coming into the lodge day unit for treatments were also involved with the fundraising and they specifically decided to fundraise for the future with PBH.

"We all understand that there are not enough end-of-life beds in Norfolk and there's real excitement about the new building project," said Sue.

"We're all backing it."