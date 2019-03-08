Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Staff at Priscilla Bacon Lodge support new hospice appeal

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 July 2019

Natalie Gooch, front row second right, and Sue Walland, front row third right, join patients, volunteers and staff at Priscilla Bacon Lodge after raising £1,000 for the new hospice appeal Picture: PBH

Natalie Gooch, front row second right, and Sue Walland, front row third right, join patients, volunteers and staff at Priscilla Bacon Lodge after raising £1,000 for the new hospice appeal Picture: PBH

PBH

Patients, staff and volunteers at Priscilla Bacon Lodge (PBL) are right behind the £12.5 million appeal for a new state-of-the-art 24-bed hospice at nearby Colney.

PBL healthcare assistant Natalie Gooch, who organised a fundraiser with generic assistant Sue Walland at the time of the appeal launch, said: "Everyone is very excited by the idea of a new hospice."

You may also want to watch:

Existing patients coming into the lodge day unit for treatments were also involved with the fundraising and they specifically decided to fundraise for the future with PBH.

"We all understand that there are not enough end-of-life beds in Norfolk and there's real excitement about the new building project," said Sue.

"We're all backing it."

Most Read

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Five men arrested after police break up rave

Norfolk Police have seized equipment from a rave in Grimston near King's Lynn. Pictures: Norfolk Police

Car stolen from Norfolk town

Police are appealing for information after a silver Vauxhall Astra was stolen in Swaffham last night. Photo: Archant

Road closed for month in village near Norwich

Burnt House Lane will be closed for 26 days to allow sewage work. Photo: Google

‘It was frightening’ - man attacked three times by same seagull calls for action to be taken

David Cansick, 77, from Great Yarmouth, was attacked three times by the same seagull. Picture: Joseph Norton

Most Read

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Five men arrested after police break up rave

Norfolk Police have seized equipment from a rave in Grimston near King's Lynn. Pictures: Norfolk Police

Car stolen from Norfolk town

Police are appealing for information after a silver Vauxhall Astra was stolen in Swaffham last night. Photo: Archant

Road closed for month in village near Norwich

Burnt House Lane will be closed for 26 days to allow sewage work. Photo: Google

‘It was frightening’ - man attacked three times by same seagull calls for action to be taken

David Cansick, 77, from Great Yarmouth, was attacked three times by the same seagull. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Flames ‘up to 50ft’ high at scene of mobile home fire

Norfolk Fire and Rescue and police were called a fire off Mill Road in Matthshall. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Driver seen leaving pub charged in Great Yarmouth

Great Yarmouth police charged a man with drink-driving on July 8 after spotting him leave a pub and get into a car. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police.

Sandringham Flower Show breaks with tradition with date change

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall chatting to Daniel Sumner-Wilson James (9) at leat year's show Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists