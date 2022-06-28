News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Messages of support to be built into new hospice's foundations

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 5:17 PM June 28, 2022
An artist's impression of the new Priscilla Bacon Hospice which will be built on the edge of Norwich.

A campaign in support of a new hospice for Norfolk is being launched at one of the biggest events of the year. 

Priscilla Bacon Hospice, the charity raising funds for the project, is launching its latest campaign at this year’s Royal Norfolk Show (RNS). 

‘Built With Love’ aims to help raise the final part of funding. It encourages people to write messages of support on specially designed hearts to be added to the foundations of the new building.

Hugo Stevenson, head of fundraising, said: “Thanks to the incredible generosity of the people of Norfolk, [we] only have a £2.2m left to raise.” 

The new site, adjacent to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, will be home to a state-of-the-art palliative care unit containing 24 beds and day patient and outreach facilities. 

The Built With Love hearts can be purchased from Norwich School and Ben Burgess stands at the RNS and online at www.priscillabaconhospice.org.uk.

