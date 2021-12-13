Firm donates land for new Norfolk hospice to be built

Robert Carter, chairman of R G Carter and chair of the Board of Trustees for Priscilla Bacon Hospice and Lady Bacon, patron of Priscilla Bacon Hospice. - Credit: Priscilla Bacon Hospice

A bid to open a brand new hospice serving the people of Norfolk has taken a major step forward after a large parcel of land was donated to the charity behind it.

Construction firm R G Carter has gifted an eight-acre parcel of land to Priscilla Bacon Hospice to build the new facilities as part of its centenary anniversary.

The deeds were officially handed over to Lady Bacon at a recent event held on the land adjacent to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital inpatients department, which will become home to the new state-of-the-art £13 million hospice.

The EDP has backed the appeal for the much needed facility and it is nearing the total.

An artist's impression of the new Priscilla Bacon Hospice which will be built on the edge of Norwich. - Credit: Priscilla Bacon Hospice

It would replace the 40-year-old Priscilla Bacon Lodge hospice on Unthank Road in Norwich and the fundraiser, which launched in February 2019, has been supported across the community.

Mr Carter, chairman of R G Carter and chair of the Board of Trustees for Priscilla Bacon Hospice, said: “I am thrilled that I am able to donate this land, on behalf of the Carter Family in this, our Centenary year.

"Like my grandfather, and father before me, the Carter Family are passionate about the wonderful county in which we have all lived and worked.

"The need has never been greater, and this site will allow the new hospice to flourish and help countless families in their times of greatest need.”

Lady Bacon, patron of the hospice said: “This is a momentous juncture in realising the dream of a new specialist palliative and end-of-life facility for Norfolk and Waveney.”

The site will not only house the new building but also provide space for beautiful gardens and grounds for both patients and their families.

The new Priscilla Bacon Lodge and the gardens have been designed to work in harmony to integrate the interior with the exterior. Each of the inpatient bedrooms will have a private outside space into which a bed can be wheeled. Day patients will also have the opportunity to take part in therapy sessions within the gardens.

For more information about the appeal visit www.priscillabaconhospice.org.uk.